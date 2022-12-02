Matt Festa (6 TDs) catches fire, Duxbury torches Grafton in D4 Super Bowl

Standout senior quarterback Matt Festa accounted for six touchdowns – four on the ground and two in the air. Liam Donagher and TJ Cahill contributed for the Gators (11-2), but it wasn’t enough against Duxbury’s high-octane offense.

The No. 1 Dragons punctuated a perfect season in convincing fashion, running away from No. 2 Grafton for a 42-7 victory. This is the first state championship for the Dragons (12-0) since 2016 and the sixth in program history.

FOXBOROUGH — A year after losing in heartbreaking fashion in the final seconds on this same stage, Duxbury completed the ultimate redemption story in the Division 4 Super Bowl Friday night at Gillette Stadium.

Duxbury’s Dylan DeAngelis eludes Grafton's Jay Charpentier on his 33-yard touchdown pass from Matt Festa. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Festa hit senior Dylan DeAngelis for a 33-yard TD with 8:59 left in the first quarter to give the Dragons an early 7-0 lead. He then added a 4-yard TD run to make it 14-0 Dragons with 11:53 left in the second, as Nathan Elliott drilled another extra point.

Grafton QB Casey Jordan found Donagher for a 9-yard strike to trim the deficit to 14-7, but Festa added a 2-yard TD run with 2:01 left in the second to extend the margin to 21-7 at halftime.

Duxbury racked up 261 yards in the half, thanks in large part to Festa’s brilliance.

Duxbury’s Chris Walsh celebrates after hauling in a 24-yard TD pass from Matt Festa to put the game out of reach at the end of the third quarter, 35-7. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

He dazzled in the second half as well, scoring from 3 yards out and connecting with Chris Walsh for a 24-yard score to push the lead to 35-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Trevor Jones intercepted a pass early in the fourth, and Festa provided the exclamation point on a 4-yard rush with 7:13 remaining. Nicholas Ayres, Brendan Bonner, and Jack Rees were also catalysts defensively for the Dragons.

Duxbury came up with one final stop at the goal line and celebrated at midfield.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.