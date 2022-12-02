North Reading’s four-wide set opened the floodgates in D5 Bowl victory over Shawsheen

“Because Shawsheen is a spread team you might think it would be easy to prepare, but they keep you on your toes,” said North Reading coach Ed Blum. “They’re dynamic. Defensively, we made enough plays and tightened up when we had to, and then on offense the execution late was just awesome.”

In the end, North Reading’s ability to run out of a four-wide set proved to be the difference with senior quarterback Alex Carucci (14 carries, 143 yards, 2 TDs) and junior tailback Will Batten (16 carries, 178 yards, 2 TDs) leading the charge in a runaway 44-28 victory.

FOXBOROUGH — Shawsheen and North Reading rode prolific spread attacks to the Division 5 Super Bowl, and both programs showcased their skills at Gillette Stadium Friday night.

Carucci (10-of-24 passing, 141 yards, 2 TDs, INT) and the Hornets’ offense overcame a slow start and went into halftime tied, 14-14, on a touchdown pass to Matt Guidebeck with four seconds left before halftime.

Along with Brandon Eng, senior captain Sam Morelli, and defensive lineman Nick Cabral, Guidebeck stepped up on defense to hold Shawsheen in check after a back-and-forth first half.

“They run the same offense, we played with a little more confidence tonight,” said Guidebeck. “Not in the first half but in the second half we knew everything they were doing at that point, and we executed.”

With senior captain Craig Rubino (knee) out, Guidebeck (3 receptions, 44 yards), Ryan McGuire (3 catches, 30 yards), and Batten (3 receptions, 50 yards, TD) stepped up in the passing game.

North Reading (11-2) ran four-wide sets with Batten beside Carucci in the shotgun most of the game, with the duo combining for four scores in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, the floodgates opened with Carucci keeping it on a pair of read-option plays that the senior broke for touchdowns of 47 and 90 yards. On North Reading’s fifth play of the fourth, Carucci handed it off to Batten for a 33-yard touchdown to put the game beyond reach.

“They were overcommitting to [Batten],” said Carucci. “They had to send both their middle linebackers at him, so I pulled a couple of them, found a seam, and the rest is history.”

Shawsheen (12-1) countered by running no-huddle with five-wide sets to produce a pair of scoring drives in the fourth capped by touchdown runs from Caleb Caceres and Mavrick Bourdeau, who tied a Super Bowl record with 17 receptions and totaled 240 yards.

For the Hornets, the only thing sweeter than redeeming last year’s 14-7 Super Bowl loss to Swampscott at Gillette was doing it in style.

“It’s so much fun,” Blum said of the spread attack. “It requires so many guys to be successful, with so many guys ready to step up, and that’s what happened tonight. With Craig Rubino injured we needed other guys to step up and they did. I think it makes for a fun game of high school football.”