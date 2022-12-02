Red Sox bring back reliever Chris Martin, a former prospect who blossomed with the Dodgers last season

The Red Sox took a step towards upgrading their bullpen with a move that represents a full-circle career moment for a former prospect.

A major league source confirmed that the Red Sox have reached an agreement to add 6-foot-8-inch righthander Chris Martin to their bullpen. The agreement is not yet final, pending a physical. According to ESPN, which first reported the deal, it is for two years and $17.5 million.

Martin, 36, is coming off a remarkable finish. After he was dealt from the Cubs to the Dodgers at this year’s deadline, he forged a 1.46 ERA with a 34-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24⅔ innings.