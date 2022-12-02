Red Sox bring back reliever Chris Martin, a former prospect who blossomed with the Dodgers last season

The Red Sox took a step towards upgrading their bullpen with a move that represents a full-circle career moment for a former prospect.
A major league source confirmed that the Red Sox have reached an agreement to add 6-foot-8-inch righthander Chris Martin to their bullpen. The agreement is not yet final, pending a physical. According to ESPN, which first reported the deal, it is for two years and $17.5 million.
Martin, 36, is coming off a remarkable finish. After he was dealt from the Cubs to the Dodgers at this year’s deadline, he forged a 1.46 ERA with a 34-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 24⅔ innings.
The free-agent windfall represents a remarkable return to the organization he started his affiliated baseball career with.
Martin joined the Red Sox out of independent ball in 2011, and quickly emerged as a surprising prospect with a mid-90s sinker. He raced through three levels in 2011, reaching Triple A in 2013 before being dealt to the Rockies (along with Franklin Morales) for utility infielder Jonathan Herrera. He reached the big leagues in 2014 and has spent parts of seven years in the majors (plus one in Japan), winning a World Series with Atlanta in 2021.
Now, he has been brought to the Red Sox to help reinforce what was one of the least effective bullpens in baseball in 2022. Among active big leaguers with at least 200 career innings, his 3.3 percent career walk rate is the lowest, spelling relief for a Sox bullpen that had a 9.9 percent walk rate (sixth highest in MLB) in 2022.
