West Boylston makes history in its Division 7 Bowl win over St. Bernard’s

On the first play of the second quarter Friday afternoon, junior Luke Foley hooked up with classmate Connor Muldoon on a 91-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the Gillette Stadium turf. That opening score was the spark for the top-seeded Lions, who produced a 287-yard rushing attack in a 29-8 win over No. 3 St. Bernard’s for the MIAA Division 7 championship, the program’s first title since 2012, and third overall.

FOXBOROUGH — West Boylston set a Super Bowl record that had stood since 1994 (by neighboring Clinton, no less), and no, it did not involve a handoff.

“It’s kind of ironic that it’s West Boylston that gets that record because we only run the ball,” said Foley, who completed one other pass (in five attempts), a 5-yarder to Jamie McNamara. The 91-yarder went down as the longest touchdown pass play in Super Bowl history, bettering an 89-yarder from Clinton’s Rich Wetherell to Dan Notaro against Leicester on Dec. 3, 1994.

West Boylston, known primarily as a running team, made Super Bowl history for the longest touchdown pass play when Connor Muldoon (right) scored on a 91-yard catch-and-run pass from Luke Foley. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

After the initial strike, the Lions (11-2) stuck to their strength: running the ball.

Once they started picking up first downs after halftime, the floodgates opened as the offensive line wore down the Bernardian defense, putting up 21 second-half points on three rushing scores.

“The second half is our half. We’ve done it all year long,” said Jake O’Brien, a 5-foot-11-inch, 215-pound senior right guard. “Every team’s worn down after the first half. We’re tougher than everybody we come up against and that’s just how it happens . . . Those chunk runs come every time.”

St. Bernard’s (11-2) opened the second half with an eight-minute, 56-yard drive that ended with an Antonio Mancini touchdown from 2 yards out. Mancini and running back Damien Jones combined for almost all the Bernardians’ offense, with a combined 41 carries for 143 yards .

The Lions fired back quickly — John Ruas took a pitch 32 yards to the right, darting down the right sideline and diving across the goal line to make it 16-6 with over 2 minutes to play in the third.

A quick three-and-out by the Lions defense exemplified the physical effort that they poured into the contest, as they only allowed 172 total yards.

“We’ve been doing it on defense all year,” said West Boylston coach Michael Ross. “The kids worked hard, they lifted all their weights. They had the Marines come twice a week for this.”

The stellar defense turned into offense. On the ensuing drive, the Lions quickly marched to the 9 before Bobby Humphrey broke through the middle and waltzed into the end zone, making it 22-6 with 9:49 left.

The Bernardians had a chance for a comeback but were stopped at the 43 after O’Brien broke through the line to force a turnover on downs by tackling Jones for a loss at the 43, effectively shutting the door with 5:52 to play.

“I was feeling tough,” O’Brien said. “I got through the line and was like, ‘Wow, we got this.’ That’s where I really knew we won.”

Two plays later, workhorse Jamie McNamara (17 carries, 136 yards) locked and deadbolted the door as he burst through the line for a 45-yard touchdown and kicked his own extra point.

The Lions earned their third Super Bowl title — they beat Leicester in 2012 and Grafton in 1988 — and Ross became just the second coach in MIAA history to win Super Bowls with three teams after previously winning with Worcester North and Grafton. (John DiBiaso has won with Weston, Everett, and Catholic Memorial).

“I’m proud of the kids,” Ross said. “It’s hard — we work these kids, they accept it and they do good things.”

West Boylston coach Mike Ross celebrates with his team after their first Super Bowl title since 2012. Ross joined Catholic Memorial's John DiBiaso as the only coaches in MIAA history to win Super Bowls with three different teams. Ross did so with Worcester North, Grafton and West Boylston while DiBiaso won with Weston, Everett and CM. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Eamonn Ryan can be reached at eamonn.ryan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @eamonn_ryan41.