What does the future hold for Xander Bogaerts in a loaded free-agent shortstop market?

With Bogaerts, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, and Dansby Swanson all available, their 2022 teams — the Sox, Dodgers, Twins, and Braves — are all talking to shortstops. They’re not alone, setting the stage for a game of musical chairs that will feature a lot of losers.

While Bogaerts is working out in Arizona, he’s been meeting remotely with teams in a free-agent market that features four star shortstops and at least eight — and potentially as many as 11 — teams in the market.

What does the future hold for Xander Bogaerts? The coming days at baseball’s Winter Meetings could give shape to an answer.

Advertisement

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski has made clear his interest in adding a shortstop, and once he publicly declares a roster-building target, odds are he will follow through. The Padres under general manager A.J. Preller have become arguably the most ambitious team in baseball, and they’re exploring the shortstop market — with Bogaerts and Turner in the mix.

Get 108 Stitches A newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, delivered weekdays during the season and weekly offseason. Enter Email Sign Up

“At the end of the day, [Bogaerts is] going to make the right choice,” Padres slugger Juan Soto said while in Boston last month. “I hope he makes the right decision on the West Coast [and signs] with S.D.”

The Cubs have money to spend and are open to adding a shortstop, even as their priority is on adding to their pitching staff. The Yankees and Giants loom on the periphery, with the possibility that the club spurned by Aaron Judge will look to add one of the Big Four of shortstops. ESPN.com recently mentioned the Diamondbacks as a possible surprise entry into the shortstop sweepstakes. The Cardinals are happy with Tommy Edman but haven’t ruled out a move for a shortstop.

So where does that leave the Sox? While Hall of Famer Peter Gammons said he’s heard from executives of three teams that Bogaerts “has severed Boston ties and won’t be going back,” the Sox were not under such an impression.

Advertisement

“We have kept in touch with him since the end of the season,” said Sox CEO and president Sam Kennedy. “Nothing’s changed on that front.”

The shortstop’s agent, Scott Boras, likewise did not rule out a Red Sox reunion.

“Xander is open to any and all voices in the free agent market,” Boras said in a phone call. “We have not closed any doors on anyone.”

Yet even in the absence of closed doors, there hasn’t necessarily been a great deal of recent traffic through an open portal. One major league source said there had been only limited recent contact between the Sox and Bogaerts. Another suggested that the Sox will not be guaranteed a “last-chance” opportunity if Bogaerts nears the finish line on a deal with another team.

Those developments do not rule out the possibility of the Sox re-signing Bogaerts. The team, according to industry sources, expected the four-time All-Star’s first foray into free agency would take time to unfold, and the club will remain engaged for as long as he remains on the market. An industry source said little has changed in recent weeks, and the Sox continue to have Bogaerts as their target rather than pursuing alternatives from among the Big Four.

The Sox remain the one team that has declared Bogaerts as its top priority, whereas he appears to be a backup for teams such as the Twins (if they don’t re-sign Correa) and Phillies (if they don’t sign Turner). Even so, once free agents such as Judge and either Correa or Turner come off the board, the bidding for shortstops could intensify quickly.

Advertisement

Trea Turner is one of four free agent shortstops drawing attention, and potentially a contract north of $250 million. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

What might a deal for Bogaerts look like? Industry estimates featured a broad range. Of the four free-agent shortstops, Turner and Correa are expected to fetch the highest deals — $250 million seems like a reasonable baseline for both — with Swanson forecasted to get the least amount of money given his relatively modest career offensive profile.

Bogaerts, who is preparing for his age-30 season, seems fairly certain to get a deal between Swanson and Turner/Correa, but where will the needle land?

Last year, Corey Seager landed a massive 10-year, $325 million deal from the Rangers as he entered his age-28 season — with the combination of his age and production positioning him for one of the largest free-agent deals ever. Correa, entering his age-27 season, upended expectations by signing with the Twins on a three-year, $105.3 million deal that included an opt-out after the 2022 season — one Correa exercised to return to the market as he prepares for his age-28 campaign.

More relevant to Bogaerts, second baseman Marcus Semien (entering his age-31 season) netted a seven-year, $175 million deal from the Rangers, while Trevor Story (entering his age-29 season) and Javier Báez (age-29) both got six-year, $140 million deals. Multiple executives think Swanson’s deal will land in the vicinity of those two.

Advertisement

Marcus Semien's seven-year, $175 million deal with the Rangers last offseason might be a model for Xander Bogaerts. Gareth Patterson/Associated Press

Bogaerts has arrived at free agency having had a better career than Semien, Báez, or Story. Though a year older than Báez and Story were a year ago at this time, his performance in 2022 was clearly better than their 2021 seasons, and he’s expected to get more than either of them did.

Will he get a bigger deal than Semien, who had a brilliant 2021 season (third in American League MVP voting after posting a .265/.334/.538 line with 45 homers)? The fact that Semien was signed through his age-37 season stunned many members of the industry, and serves as a reminder that the reality of the free-agent market sometimes exceed expectations.

With that in mind, one evaluator whose team is looking at shortstops guessed that Bogaerts might get a bit more than Swansby, estimating a six-year, $150 million payday. An executive of a different team in the shortstop mix believed Bogaerts would secure a deal that placed him closer to Turner and Correa, above the Semien bar — perhaps landing a deal in the seven-year, $200 million range.

Those guesses alone point to a wide variety of potential outcomes in the Bogaerts sweepstakes — both in terms of the potential teams and terms that will be needed to secure his services.

Michael Silverman of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.