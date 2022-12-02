With nothing to lose, US can go for broke vs. the Netherlands in World Cup

For the US, getting to the elimination phase means they have met expectations. The Dutch, however, will not be satisfied unless they stay the end, which would be their fourth World Cup final.

Now, the Americans are truly in the role of underdogs, as they meet the Netherlands in a Round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar Saturday.

In the first round of the World Cup, US players adopted an “us against the world” mentality, striving to prove doubters wrong. That way of thinking served them well, though they were actually favored in games against Wales (1-1 tie) and Iran (1-0 win).

So far, the US has played defensively, and the formula worked, the midfield stifling foes, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah threatening on the wings. Now, the US has nothing to lose, and it can go for broke.

Though the US has scored only twice in three games (and was blanked in two warmup matches), coach Gregg Berhalter’s 4-3-3 formation can produce multiple goals — but only if a striker can find the range. No US forward has converted for the national team since Jesus Ferreira’s four-goal output in a 5-0 win over Grenada in Austin, Texas, last month.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal, 71, knows most of the tricks of the trade, and if he’s forgotten any, assistants Danny Blind and Edgar Davids can fill in the blanks.

Van Gaal is in his third stint with the Oranje. The first ended with elimination in 2002 World Cup qualifying, the second with a semifinal penalty kicks loss to Argentina in the 2014 World Cup. This time, the Dutch have not lost (13-0-5) since van Gaal was hired last year.

Van Gaal based the squad around players competing in the Dutch Eredivisie: Seven are with Ajax and several others got their start in the Ajax youth system. The idea was to create a club team atmosphere, avoiding the internal conflicts that have sabotaged the group in the past.

The Dutch game is based on technique, its players schooled in skillful play, with everything else following. They usually try to set an aggressive, attacking tone, though van Gaal has been content with a conservative approach.

This Netherlands team was considered limited offensively before the World Cup, but that perception could change with striker Cody Gakpo emerging as a threat and Memphis Depay recovering from injury.

Berhalter received his early professional soccer education as a central defender for four years in the Dutch Eredivisie, once taking part in a 2-1 upset victory over van Gaal’s Ajax team while playing for Sparta Rotterdam in 1997. Inspired by Ajax and the Dutch national team, Berhalter has set up the US in a 4-3-3 formation.

Meanwhile, van Gaal has abandoned the traditional Dutch alignment for a 3-4-1-2, which could overpower the US in midfield.

But beyond the tactical schemes, this match will come down to big-play players making the difference.

After the Iran game, Weah said, “I always say it’s us against the world. No one believes the US can play good football; we’re just here trying to show the world we can.”

Before the tournament kicked off, bookmakers would not have agreed with Weah. Now they do.

The matchups

GOALKEEPER

Matt Turner (Arsenal) vs. Andries Noppert (SC Heerenveen)

Edge: US. Turner went from undrafted free agent with the Revolution to a $7 million transfer to Arsenal to setting national team records. Noppert, 28, made his Dutch debut in the World Cup, standing out via size (nearly 6 feet 8 inches) and two shutouts in three games.

CENTER BACKS

Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Tim Ream (Fulham) vs. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Edge: Netherlands. Pep Guardiola apparently was not joking when he said Ream, 35, would be playing for Manchester City were he younger. Van Dijk presents experience, leadership, and poise, plus a threat on set pieces in a 3-4-1-2 alignment.

OUTSIDE BACKS

Sergino Dest (Milan), Antonee Robinson (Fulham) vs. Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Jurrien Timber (Ajax)

Edge: US. Dest and Robinson are on their games and add attacking threat. Dutch playing three-man back line, Ake and Timber not expected to go forward.

WINGS

Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Tim Weah (Lille) vs. Daley Blind (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter)

Edge: US. Pulisic and Weah bring speed and finishing ability. Blind and Dumfries are outside backs — primarily defenders — who can also provide crosses.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia) vs. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta)

Edge: Netherlands. The Dutch threesome is valued at nearly $100 million, according to transfermarkt.com.

FORWARDS

Josh Sargent (Norwich), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor) vs. Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Cody Gakpo (PSV Eindhoven)

Edge: Netherlands. Van Gaal’s gamble that Depay would recover appears to be paying off. Gakpo is difficult to contain, providing an aerial threat and mobility; he scored in each group-stage game.

COACHES

Gregg Berhalter (US) vs. Louis van Gaal (Netherlands)

Edge: Netherlands. Van Gaal won the 1995 Champions Cup with Ajax, the year Berhalter joined FC Zwolle, and before most of the US players were born.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.