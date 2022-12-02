EU agrees on Russian oil price cap of $60 per barrel

Talks to set the cap in Brussels were contentious, spanning more than a week. An EU embargo on the vast majority of Russian oil imports kicks in Monday, so the price would apply to buyers outside the region.

Diplomats from the European Union agreed Friday to set a top price of $60 per barrel for Russian oil cargoes, according to Andrzej Sados, Poland’s ambassador to the bloc and a key negotiator of the policy, as well as other EU diplomats and officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak with the media. The policy, devised by the Group of 7 industrialized nations and their allies, aims to limit Russia’s revenue while averting a global oil shock.

The price cap would lock in an existing discount on Russian crude compared with alternatives from other parts of the world. At $60 per barrel, the cap is a little lower than major buyers of Russian oil, like China and India, currently pay but would not apply if buyers ship and insure the cargoes with companies from countries outside of the group imposing the cap.

It is unlikely to drastically reduce Russia’s oil revenues, which are critical to its war effort in Ukraine.

EU diplomats also agreed to launch another round of sanctions talks this weekend, with a view to imposing new restrictions on the Russian economy and key individuals. The promise was key to clinching the deal on the price cap, as several hard-line pro-Ukraine European nations, led by Poland, see the price cap as not sufficiently damaging to Russia’s export revenues.

Poland also successfully negotiated a regular review of the price cap to ensure that it tracks the market closely. Sados and other EU diplomats and officials said that a committee would review the cap regularly, starting Jan. 15, with a view to setting it at least 5 percent lower than the market price of Russian oil. Because the pricing of Russian crude is often murky, the committee will use the price quoted by the International Energy Agency to make its calculations.

The cap will come with soft-touch enforcement. Under the system, buyers could continue purchasing Russian crude provided that they pay less than the agreed-upon maximum price. The plan places the burden of imposing and policing the price cap on the businesses that help sell the oil: global shipping and insurance companies, which are mostly based in Europe.

European maritime businesses, such as tanker companies and insurance firms, will be permitted to facilitate the transport of Russian crude outside the bloc only if the shipment complies with the price cap. In other words, it will be left up to these companies to ensure that the Russian oil they are transporting or insuring has been sold at or below the capped price; otherwise, they could be held legally liable for violating sanctions.

Russia has repeatedly said it will ignore the policy and refuse to sell oil under the price cap system. But some 55 percent of the tankers that transport Russian oil out of the country are Greek-owned, according to maritime data and analysis by the Institute of International Finance, and the main insurers for these cargoes are based in the European Union and Britain. Companies in other parts of the world offer such services, and Russia uses them, but switching all of its exports to alternative providers would probably be more expensive and less secure for buyers.

Advertisement

The cap reflects what American officials have said is their primary goal: to keep millions of barrels of Russian oil flowing to the global market as a new wave of European sanctions on Russian oil exports takes effect, avoiding a sudden contraction in supply on global markets that could send gasoline and heating fuel prices soaring in the United States and around the world and make already high inflation even worse.

It also reflects American officials’ position in the final weeks of negotiations that it would be better to set a price high enough that Russia would comply with it by continuing to ship much of its oil exports using European and US ships and insurance. The Biden administration has told other countries that enticing Russia to sell into the price cap mechanism will make it easier to ratchet down the capped price in the future, potentially squeezing Moscow’s revenues.