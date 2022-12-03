2 dead, 5 injured in Worcester crash after car speeds away from police

Officers freed the seven occupants trapped in the car and paramedics transported six of the seven to a local hospital. A woman, 34, was pronounced dead on scene and the driver, a thirty-five-year-old man, was pronounced dead in the hospital, according to the statement.

A man and a woman died early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in front of an elementary school in Worcester after speeding away from officers who stopped their car believing they had a gun, police said.

Their names were not released Saturday evening.

Officers responded at 12:15 a.m. to 97 Water St. after receiving a 911 call that a Toyota Highlander had nearly struck two men, according to the statement.

After one of the men responded by waving his arms in displeasure, the driver of the Toyota stepped out of the car and pointed what looked like a black handgun at the man, according to police.

Officers found the Toyota stopped near the intersection of Grafton and County streets, the statement said. Officers approached the vehicle, and asked the driver to step out. He at first complied, but then got back into the car sped away, the statement said.

The Toyota was moving fast southeast on Grafton Street when it struck a curb, according to a preliminary report. The car lost control, crossed the double yellow line onto oncoming traffic and struck a Dodge Ram traveling in the opposite direction, according to the statement. It then struck a tree and flipped over, according to the statement.

An officer in the area saw the dark truck in front of 1015 Grafton St. and, up the road, the overturned Toyota in front of Roosevelt School, according to the statement.

Inside the vehicle, officers found an black, airsoft gun disguised to resemble a Glock 19 handgun, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.





