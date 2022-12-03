Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A lesser black-backed gull and two Iceland gulls at Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, three cackling geese at Baldwin Hill in Egremont and five canvasbacks at Lake Onota.

Especially notable species reported in Massachusetts last week included a brown booby in Eastham, a barnacle goose in Winthrop, a late marbled godwit and a late whimbrel in Chatham, a rufous hummingbird in Millers Falls, a possible Bell’s vireo in Dartmouth, a bohemian waxwing in Ayer and a Townsend’s warbler at Boston’s Public Garden, according to the Mass Audubon.

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:

Bristol County: An Eurasian wigeon, two redheads, and two lingering laughing gulls at Acoaxet, a possible Bell’s vireo at the Dartmouth Natural Resources Trust Ocean View Farm Reserve and a prairie warbler at the Egypt Lane Ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A brown booby and a parasitic jaeger at First Encounter Beach, a marbled godwit, a whimbrel and three willets at Forest Beach, a king eider at Race Point Beach, a dickcissel in Cummaquid and two pine grosbeaks at Bound Brook Island.

Essex County: A continuing red-headed woodpecker at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, a great egret in Marblehead, a very late veery at Plum Island and 66 common murres passing Andrews Point in Rockport, where there were two parasitic jaegers.

Franklin County: A continuing rufous hummingbird at a feeder on Highland Street in Millers Falls, a cackling goose at Turners Falls, a canvasback at Barton Cove in Gill and four white-crowned sparrows in Sunderland.

Hampshire County: A late Baltimore oriole at the Transfer Station in Hadley, nine red crossbills on North Road in Westhampton, five black vultures in Granby and three black vultures in Easthampton.

Hampden County: Three black vultures at Stanley Park in Westfield.

Martha’s Vineyard: Thee Northern shovelers at Crystal Lake in Oak Bluffs, four lingering laughing gulls and two common ravens at Gay Head, nine laughing gulls at Aquinnah.

Middlesex County: A cackling goose and a continuing redhead at the Arlington Reservoir, a red-throated loon and 11 red crossbills at Horn Pond, a rough-legged hawk in Concord, a bohemian waxwing at Rock Meadow Pond in Ayer, two orange-crowned warblers at Magazine Beachand an orange-crowned warbler at Danehy Park, a tardy blackburnian warbler in Acton, a Wilson’s warbler at the Drumlin Farm Wildlife Sanctuary in Lincoln, a yellow-breasted chat and 20 red crossbills at Cold Spring Park in Newton, a lingering Baltimore oriole in Lexington and a rose-breasted grosbeak in Concord. In Groton, a northern goshawk was photographed.

Norfolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye at Great Pond in Randolph, a Nashville warbler and a Tennessee warbler at the Charles River Peninsula in Needham, a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon and a lark sparrow at the Holyhood Cemetery in Chestnut Hill.

Plymouth County: A great shearwater, 30 black-legged kittiwakes, and a common murre at Manomet Point, six sandhill cranes on Center Street in Plympton and a late indigo bunting at the Nemasket Trail.

Suffolk County: A barnacle goose at Lewis Lake in Winthrop, single snow goose at Franklin Park and Forest Hills Cemetery, a lingering Townsend’s warbler and a yellow-breasted chat at Boston’s Public Garden and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy Greenway.

Worcester County: A late brown thrasher at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area in Westborough and 13 red crossbills in Princeton.

