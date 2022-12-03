Man dies after falling 40-feet from elevated roadway onto on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel

A 33-year-old man died after he fell 40-feet from an elevated roadway onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston Friday night, State Police said.
The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic and crossed over a railing and fell onto the on-ramp at about 7:30 p.m., State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan said in an e-mail.
The man was apparently unaware there was a drop on the other side of the railing. His identity will not be released, State Police said.
While the incident happened near Boston Logan International Airport, neither the man or the two passengers in the vehicle were coming from, or going to the airport, Sullivan said.
