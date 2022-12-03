fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man dies after falling 40-feet from elevated roadway onto on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 3, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A 33-year-old man died after he fell 40-feet from an elevated roadway onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston Friday night, State Police said.

The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic and crossed over a railing and fell onto the on-ramp at about 7:30 p.m., State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan said in an e-mail.

The man was apparently unaware there was a drop on the other side of the railing. His identity will not be released, State Police said.

While the incident happened near Boston Logan International Airport, neither the man or the two passengers in the vehicle were coming from, or going to the airport, Sullivan said.

Advertisement


Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video