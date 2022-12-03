Man dies after falling 40-feet from elevated roadway onto on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel

A 33-year-old man died after he fell 40-feet from an elevated roadway onto an on-ramp near the Ted Williams Tunnel in East Boston Friday night, State Police said.

The man exited a vehicle that was in traffic and crossed over a railing and fell onto the on-ramp at about 7:30 p.m., State Police Lieutenant Paul Sullivan said in an e-mail.

The man was apparently unaware there was a drop on the other side of the railing. His identity will not be released, State Police said.