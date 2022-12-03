Man arrested in connection with murder of woman in Jackson, N.H.

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Jackson, N.H., according to the attorney general’s office.

Brandon Mitchell, 22, of Jackson, allegedly shot Esmae Doucette, 23, also of Jackson, last Wednesday “manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” said a Saturday morning statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

An autopsy determined that Doucette died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was been ruled a homicide, Formella’s office said Saturday.