Man arrested in connection with murder of woman in Jackson, N.H.

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Jackson, N.H., according to the attorney general’s office.
Brandon Mitchell, 22, of Jackson, allegedly shot Esmae Doucette, 23, also of Jackson, last Wednesday “manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” said a Saturday morning statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
An autopsy determined that Doucette died from a gunshot wound to the head, and her death was been ruled a homicide, Formella’s office said Saturday.
Jackson police were dispatched to investigate a reported gunshot injury around 7:24 p.m., Wednesday, according to the statement.
Upon arriving at the Dana Place apartments on Route 16, officers found Doucette suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where she died Friday.
Mitchell is facing one charge of second-degree murder, according to the statement. He is expected to be arraigned Monday at the Carroll County Superior Court.
Isabela Rocha can be reached at isabela.rocha@globe.com.