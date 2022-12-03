Police investigate a man’s suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.

Nashua police are investigating the suspicious death of a man at a Nashua, N.H., residence, according to the attorney general’s office.
The residence is located on Amherst Street, according to an early Saturday morning statement from the New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office
“At this time, it appears all parties involved have been identified and there is no threat to the public,” the statement said.
The man’s identity and further information is not expected to be released until Saturday afternoon, according to the statement.
Police didn’t respond to requests for comment.
This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
