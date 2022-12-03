Remains of Cambridge soldier killed in WWII identified

Lescaut, 21, didn’t survive. On Friday, the federal government announced it had located and identified Lescaut’s remains, which were buried in a common grave for prisoners of war at the Cabanatuan POW camp in the Philippines. He was officially accounted for on Aug. 15 of this year, according to a government news release.

Within hours of the Pearl Harbor attack, Japanese forces launched an attack on the Philippines. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said Lescaut was among the members of the 16th Bombardment Squadron, 27th Bombardment Group who fought the Japanese there.

Private Joseph E. Lescautof the US Army Air Forces grew up in Cambridge, where he enrolled in the military almost a full year before the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 ushered the American military into World War II.

Before arriving at the prisoner camp, Lescaut participated in a months-long US campaign to defend against the Japanese invasion in the Philippines. Lescaut was among the soldiers captured on the Bataan peninsula, where US forces surrendered on April 9, 1942, the news release said.

Less than a month later, on May 6, 1942, US forces on Corregidor Island, south of Bataan, also surrendered. When US forces surrendered at Bataan, Lescaut was among the approximately 76,000 American and Filipino prisoners of war who were marched about 65 miles to the Cabanatuan POW camp during the Bataan Death March, the release said.

More than 2,500 prisoners of war died at the Cabanatuan POW camp during World War II. Records from the camp and other historical sources indicate Lescaut died on July 26, 1942 and was buried in Common Grave 225 at Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery, the release said.

The release didn’t state the cause of Lescaut’s death, but a World War II hospital record for him on Ancestry.com said he was hospitalized in July 1942 with malaria.

Back in Cambridge, Lescaut’s mother died while her son was stationed abroad. A death notice published in The Boston Globe said Agnes L. Lescaut died on Sept. 21, 1941.

She had been living on Bristol Street with her husband, Alfred, a laborer and foundryman. The couple’s rented apartment cost $18 a month, Census records show. Alfred Lescaut went to school until second grade and Agnes Lescaut made it to eighth grade, the 1940 Census said.

In 1940, Joseph Lescaut, then 18, had been to high school for four years and was working as a messenger boy for Telegraph Co. He enlisted in the military in Boston on Dec. 18, 1940, records show.

Four years earlier, in June 1936, Lescaut graduated from the Roberts Grammar School in Cambridge, according to a story in The Cambridge Chronicle. Cambridge Mayor John D. Lynch presented diplomas to the graduates at the ceremony, which included songs, readings, and an essay reading, the Chronicle reported.

After World War II ended, the American Graves Registration Service exhumed the remains of prisoners of war buried in Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery and relocated them to a temporary US military mausoleum near the Filipino city of Manila, the news release said.

In 1947, the US government examined the remains in an effort to identify them. Three sets of remains from the grave where Lescaut was buried were identified but the rest were declared “unidentifiable,” the news release said.

The unidentified remains were buried at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial as Unknowns, where they were looked after by the American Battle Monuments Commission, the news release said.

Lescaut’s remains stayed there until March 2018, when his and other remains from Common Grave 225 at Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery were disinterred and sent for analysis to a government laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii, the news release said.

Government scientists used DNA testing, dental and anthropological analysis, and circumstantial evidence to identify, the news release said.

Lescaut’s remains will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery No date has been set.





















