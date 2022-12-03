Suspect in murder of Marshfield couple arrested in Florida Friday night

Christopher M. Keeley, 27, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. Friday by Miami Beach police in the area of 925 West 41st St., according to a statement Saturday from Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz and Marshfield Police Chief Phillip A. Tavares.

The suspect sought by investigators in the brutal killings of a Marshfield couple earlier this week was taken into custody Friday night by police in Florida, according to authorities.

Keeley was booked by police in Miami Beach at about 6 a.m. Saturday, according to online Miami-Dade County inmate records. A mugshot included in the online filing shows Keeley, whose hair was dyed red, with what appeared to be several fresh bruises and scratches on his face.

Keeley, of Weymouth, is accused of stabbing and bludgeoning Carl W. Mattson and Vicki L. Mattson to death inside their Marshfield home, according to law enforcement officials. Police found the couple dead in their home at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday.

Keeley faces a hearing to determine whether he will waive rendition before his return to a Massachusetts court to face charges, according to the statement.

Keeley, who was the friend of a Mattson family member, had been staying with the couple, who were both 70.

Investigators reported that friends and acquaintances described Keeley as acting “psychotic” and was angry and afraid he would end up homeless. A woman, who had considered letting Keeley stay with her, threw him out on Thanksgiving after Keeley allegedly hit her.

A friend dropped Keeley off at the Mattsons’ home that evening. It is not clear when the couple were killed. They were last seen alive on Thanksgiving, when they celebrated the holiday with relatives, according to court papers.

Keeley had been recently told by the couple that he was no longer welcome as a guest in their house.

A police affidavit said that Keeley allegedly told a friend the night of Nov. 25 that he had harmed them.

“Keeley told him that when he was in his old room, in the house in Marshfield, there was an altercation with the older male resident because of the dog barking. Keeley then described an altercation that resulted in Keeley ‘killing them,’ " State Police wrote in a summary of the friend’s account to investigators. “Keeley did not describe how he killed them, but stated that there is a 1 percent chance they are alive.”

On Nov. 26, the friend asked police to conduct a well-being check on the couple in their Gotham Hill Drive home in Marshfield. No one responded when officers knocked on the door. A Mattson family member has said Keeley moved out and was living in Quincy.

Police returned Tuesday after Keeley’s friend offered additional details about the alleged attack on the Mattsons, and officers found the couple slain inside their home. Their dog had also been killed, and its death is part of the murder investigation, officials have said.

Keeley reportedly stole a black Jeep Wagoneer from the Mattsons. The vehicle was found in an Avon parking lot, officials said.

Keeley was sentenced to a year in prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2014 beating and robbery of an autistic man in Weymouth, according to law enforcement officials. The judge in the case ordered Keeley undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluation before Keeley was sentenced.

Keeley’s family offered its condolences in a statement, and said they are cooperating with the investigation. His mother has told officials that Keeley “knows he is not allowed” in her home.

The couple worked for Home Depot at several locations for more than 25 years and had been employees of the company’s store in Plymouth.

Carl Mattson, who was known as “Bud,” worked in tool rentals and Vicki Mattson was assigned to its paint section, a company spokeswoman said.

They were “beloved employees,” said Lorraine Puleo, the store manager.

“I have contractors coming in, I have former associates coming in, and the extended Home Depot family reaching out to me, just to share the profound loss that they felt,” Puleo has told the Globe.

