Two charged with kidnapping in connection to man’s death in Lowell

A man and a woman are facing charges after a 37-year-old man was found dead insidetheir Lowell home Friday where he was allegedly restrained and held against his will, authorities said.

The man’s body was discovered by police while following up on a well-being check at a Coburn Street home on Friday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a statement late Saturday.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38 and residents of the home , were charged with kidnapping and are scheduled for arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court, the statement said.