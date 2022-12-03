Two charged with kidnapping in connection to man’s death in Lowell

A man and a woman are facing charges after a 37-year-old man was found dead insidetheir Lowell home Friday where he was allegedly restrained and held against his will, authorities said.
The man’s body was discovered by police while following up on a well-being check at a Coburn Street home on Friday, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner said in a statement late Saturday.
Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38 and residents of the home , were charged with kidnapping and are scheduled for arraignment Monday in Lowell District Court, the statement said.
Inside the residence, investigators allegedly found evidence that “suggested that the man had been restrained in the home at some point,” the statement said.
The victim, who has not been identified, will undergo an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of death, the statement said.
“Based on the location and condition of the body, this is being investigated as a suspicious death,” the statement said. “The preliminary investigation suggests this is an isolated incident.”
The man’s death remains under investigation by the district attorney’s office, State Police, and the Lowell Police Department, the statement said.
