When everything that can go wrong does, parents look to Globe Santa for help

There are times in every family’s life when it seems as if the only law in effect — forget gravity, thermodynamics, supply and demand — is Murphy’s.

And when Murphy’s Law rules, and everything that can go wrong has gone wrong, usually at the worst possible time, not every family has the means or the support to weather the hard times that follow.

Things fall apart, for many reasons — the absence of a social safety net to catch you when you fall; the lack of job security, which makes falling all too easy; the scarcity of affordable housing, the cost of a car. It can all combine in a perfect storm of adversities from all directions, with devastating effect.

A mother wrote on behalf of her 10-year-old son about a cascade of losses endured in recent years.

“He lost his father, my husband, in 2020. My brother stepped in, but we endured another loss when he passed this January.” The cause of her brother’s death was COVID-19, she said. He was 47.

Last December, she lost her job after being injured in a fall.

“I have been out of work and am facing neck and back surgery,” she said.

In May, they lost their home.

“My son and I were evicted,” she said.

They moved in with her parents, who are both retired, and then her car was repossessed.

“When I say we are down and out, I mean we are down and out!” she writes. “We have faced many struggles lately.”

The stories that people share with Globe Santa are hard to read.

“I’ve been presented the opportunity of Globe Santa in the past but I wasn’t completely broke so I didn’t ask for help, so kids who needed it were able to receive gifts, and we got what we could,” wrote a mother of two children, ages 4 and 5. “This year is really tough, though.

“I currently rent my apartment and it’s up for sale, so by Christmas my children and I may be in a shelter,” she continued.

“I work overnights and as of tomorrow, I start a second job. Which sounds good except my car is days away from dying completely, so every cent I make I have to save for a down payment.

“Therefore,” she concludes, “Christmas will be ruined.”

“My kids have talked of Christmas since December 26 of last year, and it truly guts me as a mom, knowing deep down if a miracle doesn’t happen, they’ll wake up to nothing, maybe a couple dollar store stocking stuffers. My kids have gone through hell, yet they’re such amazing, smart, loving kids, kids who are always fantasizing about Santa and his magical gifts,” she wrote.

“Please help me preserve my kids’ innocence regarding Santa,” she wrote. “You’re only a kid for so long, and I want them to enjoy every moment they can.”

A mother of a 3-year-old girl told of the troubles that have followed them since the start of the pandemic. “It seems like we have never been able to catch up. There have been so many uncertainties about our health and finances,” she said.

“Then about eight months ago, my daughter’s father left, and the lack of support has been extremely difficult to overcome.

“My daughter is an absolute ray of sunshine,” she wrote. “Not being able to get her what she needs is so hard as a mother.”

And so, she has reached out to Globe Santa, the Boston Globe Foundation’s program that thanks to the generosity of its donors provides holiday gifts for tens of thousands of children in need in Greater Boston.

“Thank you,” she concludes her letter, “For your kindness. I appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

