Worcester honors six fallen firefighters 23 years after deadly warehouse blaze

On Saturday, members of the fire department and a crowd of people from across the community gathered outside the Franklin Street fire station, the former site of Worcester Cold Storage, and held a moment of silence to mark the anniversary.

The group of firefighters known as the “Worcester 6″ lost their lives battling a blaze inside Worcester Cold Storage and Warehouse Co. on the evening of Dec. 3, 1999. They were Timothy P. Jackson, 51; Joseph T. McGuirk, 38; James F. “Jay” Lyons III, 34; Thomas E. Spencer, 42; Paul A. Brotherton, 41; and Jeremiah M. Lucey, 38.

The Worcester Fire Department and members of the community gathered Saturday to honor six firefighters who were killed battling a massive warehouse blaze 23 years ago.

Advertisement

“It is important to honor those that have served the Worcester community and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche.

During a ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary in 2019, former Worcester fire chief Michael Lavoie recalled the fire as “by far the worst tragedy we’ve ever seen” and referred to the cold storage warehouse as “the building from hell.”

Actor and comedian Denis Leary, a Worcester native, took to Twitter on Friday and Saturday to remind his followers of the anniversary.

Leary had personal connections to the tragedy — Lucey was his cousin and Spencer was a childhood friend and high school classmate.

The department also recently honored Lieutenant Jason Menard on the third anniversary of his death in the line of duty, Roche said. Menard, 39, was credited with saving the life of a fellow firefighter before he was killed in a house fire in Worcester on Nov. 13, 2019.

Similar observances will be held this month to honor firefighters Jon Davies and Christopher Roy, Roche said.

Advertisement

Davies died while battling a house fire on Dec. 8, 2011, and Roy was killed in a fire on Lowell Street on Dec. 9, 2018. Davies will be honored Thursday at the Franklin Street fire station, and a gathering for Roy will take place Friday at the Webster Square fire station, Roche said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.