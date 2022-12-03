The royals were here, the royals were here!

The environmental award seems well thought out, and the prizes are substantial. Prince William deserves the credit for creating it, and it’s nice that he is coming to present it. It’s also nice that the ceremony is taking place in Boston, since we aren’t known for our flash, but rather our seriousness. (TK-News)

Various stories on Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, princess of Wales, generated many comments on BostonGlobe.com . The following is an edited sample:

It is a great honor for Boston to be the stage from which this prestigious award will be made. I think the Earthshot award this year will be worth more money than the 2022 Nobel Prizes. It is unfortunate there are not more US companies or organizations on the list of finalists but hopefully that will soon change. Congratulations to the finalists, and especially to Prince William for sponsoring this award. (MassGuy2)

The POTUS and prince together in Boston at the JFK Library. For one day, Boston is the Hub of the world. (Cross walker)





Britain's Prince William and Kate, princess of Wales, walked with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu during a visit to Piers Park, Thursday, Dec. 1. Mary Schwalm/Associated Press





Please stop. Stop! The never-ending coverage of these two by the Globe is probably the only thing that would make me cancel my subscription. Why this never-ending attention to people who are born to privilege and will never lose their wealth or standing? Monarchy is evil and the most unequal form of government besides total dictatorship. Yet the progressive Globe, which speaks of the need for equality daily, has no problem putting these two front and center daily. Please stop this facade, Boston Globe. You’re either for equality or not. (troycity)

As a citizen of the planet, and as someone who lives within easy walking distance of Greentown Labs, I’m happy to see them flourishing. And while I’m not a fan of royalty in general, as long as they exist I’m glad to see them promoting worthy programs like this one, and the Globe reporting on it. One bit of missing context is that these high-profile prizes are a tiny drop in the bucket of overall climate philanthropy. For example, my first web search result on the term turned up a foundation that has awarded 100 times ($1.5b since 2020) what these prizes are. That could be mentioned without belittling this positive contribution to climate solutions. (mc60)

I find it difficult to take William and Kate’s, as well as the governor’s, mayor’s, and other so-called officials, climate concerns seriously when they had a convoy of dozens of vehicles and motorcycles escorting them from Boston to Cambridge, all while spewing excessive exhaust containing CO2, CO, and other pollutants. A single vehicle with only one or two security vehicles to accompany them would have been more appropriate. (Sailor84)





Britain's Prince William and Catherine, princess of Wales, spoke with startup companies that work at Greentown Labs as they toured the location for a view of green technologies, in Somerville, on Dec. 1. CJ Gunther/Pool/Associated Press





Yeah, the prince is a multimillionaire, but at least he’s donating to charity and doing his part to make the world a better place. Good for them. Biden is coming to town on Friday and no one cares — more interested in the royals. (JethroTull4Ever)

Climate change? Did they fly here coach? How many castles do they have? What is their carbon footprint? Get the Globe to ask some real questions. (Bo Knows)

How much did they pay the celebrity entertainers and how far did the entertainers fly to get here? Seems like they may be paying more for the glitz than they are awarding the entrepreneurs. Why did John Kerry and Caroline Kennedy not show up? Will Caroline be at the John F. Kennedy Library Friday while Kate is at Harvard? (OccasionalWriter)

Worrying about the temperatures around the globe is a waste of time while China and India add fossil fuel power plants weekly. (bobwash)

As a child, I lived in both Somerville and Chelsea. I’m happy to see both cities get a chance to share their social justice endeavors. (user_4467999)





This country — this region, specifically — legitimately fought a war so that we would not have to care about these people. Moreover, this is a historically Irish city, and this family has Irish blood on their hands. Northern Ireland is still under their unjust, colonial occupation. British war criminals have gone unpunished at best, celebrated at worst. “An Ireland unfree will never be at peace.” These are not people to be celebrated or welcomed with open arms. They are culpable or complicit in not only their own archaic institution of noble succession, free-loading off of British taxpayers, but also in countless crimes against humanity. (comhthíreach)

I lived in Galway two and one half years ago when William and Kate visited. They were greeted warmly, as the actual Irish appear more forgiving or, at least, more forgetting than you are. (Maureen1948)

Although the irony is that the number one thing a city can do to fight climate change is to have an excellent public transportation system, and we all know how that’s going. Kudos to them for doing something, though. But a real moonshot would be $500 million and the full support of our government rather than a royal pet project. (cordgrass)

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, Governor-elect Maura Healey, Britain's Prince William, and Catherine, princess of Wales, attended the game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, Nov. 30. BRIAN SNYDER/Associated Press





Maybe the the royals can play a game of “HORSE” at half time! (stevegee2525)

Chanting USA when the royals were introduced? How tacky can you get! They are here in Boston to give awards for outstanding environmental work. And they are “leaders” in one of our strongest allied nations. Show a little class. The revolution was won a long time ago. (Greatdaysinparis)

Bad form and tacky. I mean if you want to rant USA, USA, USA and be obnoxious, how about do it when a leader from a heinous, corrupt nation is at the game, not these two, who represent America’s (outside of France) dearest allies and support us globally in an ever-complex and dangerous world. Who does that? But on the other hand, nothing those two have not dealt with. But that makes me sad. And I get the Irish resentment and the cruelty at times Ireland endured; I get it. But the United Kingdom has made such great strides on that front since the Clinton Accords really. Again, sorry that happened, but all good. (MyLucy)

I watched the whole game, and so did they. I thought they might not return for the second half, but they actually stayed to the very end. Pretty cool. They always seemed to be watching and enjoying it, and Prince William and Satch Sanders talked a lot during the second half. Governor-elect Maura Healy sat next to him the first half and, given she had a professional basketball career before law/politics, I’m sure she explained a lot as well. It was a very exciting game and they seemed to respond to the excitement. How can you not enjoy watching this Celtics team play! (IwasattheFiskgame)