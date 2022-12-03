Boston College men’s basketball team loses to No. 17 Duke in ACC season opener

Mark Mitchell scored 15 points and Kyle Filipowski posted 13 points and 10 rebounds for the freshman’s fifth double-double in Duke’s 75-59 victory over Boston College in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

And it simply didn’t matter with the Blue Devils.

DURHAM, N.C. — It took almost 29 minutes of Saturday’s game for No. 17 Duke to have a player reach a double-figure point total.

The Blue Devils (8-2), who shot 52.8% from the field, are unbeaten in six home games under first-year coach Jon Scheyer. Jacob Grandison added 10 points off the bench.

Filipowski said it was “amazing” to see everybody “being so selfless and sharing the ball.”

Duke has had a player reach 20 points just once this season, yet they’re averaging more than 72 points per game.

“This team is built for that,” Grandison said of the variety of scorers. “I don’t think any of us cares what way we have to do it.”

CJ Penha scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half, Jaeden Zackery tacked on 14 points and reserve Devin McGlockton had 10 points for Boston College (5-4), which has lost eight straight to Duke. The Eagles have dropped consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Eagles didn’t sustain offense and it was the third game when they failed to reach the 60-point mark.

Duke broke free with several scoring runs, including an 11-0 burst that stretched the margin to 58-37 near the midway mark of the second half.

“We knew it was capable of happening when you play here if you’re not sharp with the ball,” Boston College coach Earl Grant said of Duke’s runs.

Reserves Ryan Young and Grandison, a pair of transfers from Big Ten Conference teams, combined for 12 of Duke’s first 20 points.

“Using our depth is a big thing,” Scheyer said. “We have to continue to figure out who has the hot hand that day. … The ability to play differently with different lineups, I think, is really an advantage.”

The Blue Devils led 35-23 at halftime, with Boston College checking in at 27.3% shooting from the field.

Boston College guard Makai Ashton-Langford was limited to less than nine minutes because of a right hamstring injury.

“Not having Makai was a huge (impact),” Grant said. “His ability to calm down his teammates anytime it gets hectic.”