Bruins take command in victory over Avalanche

A pair of David Pastrnak goals and another two from Trent Frederic had the Bruins slipping another ‘W’ into their pocket, 5-1, over last year’s champions, the Avalanche.

The streak lives. Causeway Street remains unsoiled. And if there are any remaining doubters that the Bruins are a Stanley Cup contender, they surely have changed their minds.

Boston (20-3-0) has won 14 in a row at TD Garden, extending the best home start in the 104-year history of the league.

Two goals in 10 seconds — Frederic hammering a one-timer past Pavel Francouz, and Jake DeBrusk scoring his 100th career goal — made it a laugher.

Advertisement

The Avalanche weren’t at their best — they were missing several regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, defensemen Bowen Byram and Josh Manson, and top-line left wing Artturi Lehkonen left Saturday’s game with an injury — but they were the defending Stanley Cup champions. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen are three of the 15 best players on the planet. Their power play arrived at No. 1 in the league.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Certainly, that was not the team that romped through last year’s playoffs with a 16-4 record, but the Bruins were in full command of this game. They outshot the visitors, 15-4, in the second period, and 11-7 in the third, on their way to a 39-26 shots edge.

The Bruins’ best players came to play, as they have during this remarkable season-opening run. Several best-on-best shifts, Boston’s top line and top defense pair against Colorado’s, were won handily by the buzzsaw Bruins. The anticipated third-period push from the Avalanche was little more than a flurry.

In the first 14 minutes, Brad Marchand drew two penalties, had three Grade-A scoring chances and set up Pastrnak for a power-play goal by snapping a puck through a seam he created with his feet. Marchand feels he won’t be at his best until perhaps January or February.

Advertisement

He has 19 points (7-12—19) in 15 games since his Oct. 27 return from double hip surgery.

Pastrnak buried his 15th goal of the season at 13:49 of the first, off that Marchand saucer feed, from his regular place of business (the left circle). Like Marchand, he was dancing with the puck all night. He also made up for an early miscue.

Pastrnak, stripped by Devon Toews on an early would-be breakaway feed from David Krejci, made sure that didn’t happen again. At 4:48 of the second, he made it 3-0 after Krejci sent him in alone from just past the red line.

He undressed Francouz before roofing it. That brought Pastrnak — who remains on an expiring contract — to 16 goals and 34 points in 23 games.

In between Pastrnak’s strikes, there was a goal coach Jim Montgomery surely loved.

The Bruins coach preaches puck possession, smart puck movement and encourages his defensemen to jump into the play. So he must have been happy when Frederic made it 2-0 at 18:51 of the first.

Charlie Coyle snatched a Colorado clearing attempt, dumped it at his feet while holding off a defender, and slipped it to Charlie McAvoy. The defenseman played give-and-go with Pavel Zacha, swatting away MacKinnon’s defensive stick on his way to the net. Frederic cleaned up the loose puck.

To score his fourth of the season, Frederic fulfilled his assignment: bother the Avalanche to help keep the puck in, occupy Devon Toews atop the crease while McAvoy rolled to the net, and finish the scoring chance. He had his feet moving all night, recovering pucks, and with a 3-4—7 line in 19 games, Frederic is also well on his way to surpassing last season’s career-best 8-10—18 (in 60 games).

Advertisement

Same with Zacha, who has 3-13—16 in 22 games as a Bruin. His best was last season’s 36-point season in New Jersey.

The home crowd also went wild for Nick Foligno, who didn’t like a first-period hit from behind by defenseman Andreas Englund, which saw him pushed face-first into the boards. A.J. Greer stepped in to Englund, but Foligno handled it himself. Foligno and Englund traded shots, and Foligno scored the takedown.

The Bruins earned an extra minor (Foligno for roughing). Montgomery leaned on his best four, Marchand-Bergeron-Hampus Lindholm-McAvoy, to kill most of it. Oh, and Linus Ullmark, who turned aside MacKinnon walking out from the corner and J.T. Compher on a point-blank follow of his own shot.

The netminder had 19 saves through 40 minutes, cracking when Andrew Cogliano snapped a loose puck upstairs 6:32 into the third. McAvoy and Foligno collided in the slot, giving the veteran forward time and space.

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.