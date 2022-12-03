David Brown Jr. puts on a show as St. Mary’s outruns Stoneham for Division 6 Super Bowl

His maternal grandfather, Peter C. Pedro Jr., a former star at Lynn Trade and West Texas State — finishing second in the nation in rushing and touchdowns in 1961 — encouraged Brown to stick with it.

FOXBOROUGH –– David Brown Jr. contemplated quitting football in the sixth grade. He didn’t enjoy the contact.

Every game, Brown honors his late grandfather, who died in 2018. He was 77. In Saturday’s Division 6 Super Bowl, the senior captain from Lynn delivered a signature performance, racking up 195 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries and adding a 7-yard scoring reception, leading sixth-seeded St. Mary’s to a 29-8 victory over No. 1 Stoneham at Gillette Stadium.

It is the second title for St. Mary’s (12-1) and first since 2005.

“I know every game he’s watching down, but our principal , a really good friend of his, told me that he’s going to be watching really closely in this game, so I wanted to do it for him,” Brown said.

A state champion on the basketball court, Brown showcased his elite speed and quickness to lift another trophy. On touchdown runs of 4 yards, 62, and 59 yards, Brown evaded defenders with lightning-quick bursts. His fourth-quarter scoring scamper iced the game, moments after coach Sean Driscoll instructed his senior standout to make a play.

“I asked coach if I was going to get the ball, he said yeah, looked me in the face and told me to go and score, so I knew that I had to go to the end zone,” said Brown.

“Special player, special person,” Driscoll said. “He’s even a better person than he is an athlete. He’s just great, I’m going to miss him. Like I told him on the field, ‘We don’t love you because you can play, we love you because of the kid that you are.’ ”

St. Mary’s offensive front of senior Carlos De La Rosa, sophomore Adrian Lule, senior Graham Richman, senior Tommy Falasca, and junior Chris Marks created holes and afforded Brown room to operate. The defense forced three fourth-down stops, shutting down the Stoneham run game at opportune times.

For Stoneham (11-2), senior Colin Farren ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.

“We drove the ball, we weren’t able to finish,” said Stoneham coach Bob Almeida. “Hats off to St. Mary’s, they’re a great team, they deserve it, but I’m proud of my guys.”

Globe correspondents Lenny Rowe and AJ Traub contributed to this report.