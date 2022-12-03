Even though he allowed three goals, Matt Turner was the man of the match for the US against the Netherlands

He hollered toward a back line that had somehow let Dutch midfielder Daley Blind run right past them in first-half stoppage time and sail into the box all alone, where he was free to receive a beautiful pass from game-long pest Denzel Dumfries and give the Netherlands a two-goal lead at halftime. Though a young and feisty United States team would battle enough to cut that deficit in half in the 76th minute, the defense once again let Turner down, when Blind returned the favor to a wide-open Dumfries, an 81st-minute strike that secured the 3-1 knockout win for the Netherlands.

You could see the frustration in the way Matt Turner swiped at the air in front of him, nothing to stop, nothing to save, the ball already having gone in the net behind him. There’s only so much a goalkeeper can do against a wide-open shooter, and there’s nothing even the best stoppers in the world can do against a wide-open World Cup-caliber shooter.

Such is the story of the beautiful game, where a keeper can surrender three goals and still be a man of the match, which Turner most decidedly was Saturday in Qatar. From the ball he managed to punch just over the crossbar to the point-blank shots he was able to save not once but twice, the rise of Turner from college walk-on at Fairfield to MLS standout with the Revolution to Premier League backup with Arsenal to international elite for the US was on the World Cup stage for all to see. He stood tall in the World Cup spotlight.

And not just on the field.

With a pointed, honest, and, in this ongoing US effort to belong on the world stage of soccer, necessary critique of his team’s performance, Turner is everything this program needs to be going forward. The youth of the US team was exposed by a deeper, more experienced Dutch side. From the stunning third-minute chance Christian Pulisic rushed into an easily saved shot to the still debatable decision by coach Gregg Berhalter to build a roster so thin on natural strikers, the US just couldn’t seem to finish on either end.

Turner sees it, and even more importantly, is willing to say it.

“From my perspective, it came down to what happened in both boxes, they had ideas in the final third and were able to execute them, when we got into the final third, their defenders were able to make plays,” Turner said on the Fox broadcast. “Unfortunately for us, we fought hard to get back in the game, but conceded another goal and that took the steam out.”

A defense that hadn’t allowed a goal in the run of play in the group stage — the only team in the field that could say that — made costly mistakes Saturday, and paid for them.

“I think it wasn’t our best performance, wasn’t the performances that we’ve been accustomed to, whether it be this tournament or prior,” Turner acknowledged. “We were allowing balls into the box and just not tracking runners. When you let good teams with world-class players run freely onto a ball, it makes things pretty difficult for us. We didn’t block shots and it was just a tough night overall defensively and one that we’ll probably lose some sleep over.”

So yes, let us all take a moment to celebrate what just happened in Qatar, where the second-youngest team in the field, the youngest to advance to the knockout stage, and the youngest the US has ever fielded in a World Cup should leave that host nation with heads held high. Surviving the group stage was an accomplishment, with a mere look back at the last World Cup in 2018, when the US didn’t even make the field, as evidence of how far we’ve come. But between now and 2026, when the tournament returns to North American soil, hosted jointly by the US, Mexico, and Canada, that growth and maturity must continue.

“There were some great moments, but from front to back it wasn’t our best performance,” Turner said. “And I think that’s the disappointing part. Because we all want to create moments for people back home to fall in love with the game, and tonight was not one of those nights, unfortunately.

“We want to inspire another generation, and I think that’s the clear message within our locker room. And when you have opportunities against top opponents on the world stage, you want to put your best foot forward and be able to do that, and unfortunately tonight we weren’t up for it.”

Turner certainly wasn’t alone in disappointment. US captain Tyler Adams, the best and most consistent American player in Qatar; or defender Sergiño Dest, playing the country of his birth, the Netherlands, over the nation of his choice on Saturday; or even Pulisic, who fought through injury to make it clearer than ever he is deserving of his Captain America moniker, his goal against Iran the reason the US even got to the knockout stage, they all made mistakes they will rue. There’s a reason, as Turner put it, the post-match locker room silence was deafening.

The pain was no doubt palpable.

But soon, the hope will return to lift them again, to point them toward a brighter future where a continually improving goalkeeper has their back, Pulisic has their charge, and home soil beckons.

If, as Weston McKennie put it, “I think we are going to see this as part of the story,” count me among those who can’t wait to read the next chapters.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.