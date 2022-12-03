Holy Cross beats UNH to advance in FCS playoffs

The Crusaders (12-0), who will meet Delaware or South Dakota State next weekend, stayed on the ground as rain and wind disrupted both teams’ kicking and passing games. Peter Oliver (30 carries, 181 yards) scored twice and quarterback Matthew Sluka ran for two scores and passed for one, while finishing with a season-low completion total of 6 for 16 for 63 yards.

WORCESTER — Most things did not go as planned in Holy Cross’s 35-19 victory over New Hampshire in a chaotic NCAA second-round FCS playoff game at Fitton Field on Saturday. But the Crusaders adjusted to slippery conditions and turned a 2-point halftime lead — it was actually 7-5, Holy Cross — into a rout, scoring on their first four possessions of the second half.

In the early going, each team had a punt blocked; another punt went off a UNH player to extend a Holy Cross drive; UNH threw an interception on its first play from scrimmage; and the Crusaders lost a fumble for the first time this season, then fumbled again on the last play of the first half, holder Patrick Haughney recovering as they squandered a chance for a field goal.

UNH (9-4) committed two turnovers in the opening minutes, the Crusaders capitalizing for a 7-0 lead.

Holy Cross squandered a chance after Derrek Ng’s punt appeared to deflect off a UNH player, recovered by Devin Haskins at the UNH 26. Ng then lined up for a 41-yard field goal attempt, which fell just short after getting caught up in the wind.

UNH went for broke on its first play from scrimmage, but the Crusaders’ safeties did not commit, Walter Reynolds intercepting Max Brosmer’s pass. Six plays later, Oliver opened the scoring on a 39-yard run.

The Wildcats cut the deficit to 7-2 as Josiah Silver blocked a punt for a safety. But UNH went three-and-out, then had a punt blocked, Haskins returning to the UNH 24. The Crusaders advanced to the 8 on the second play of the second quarter, but failed to capitalize on the wind, Ng shanking a 25-yard field goal attempt.

UNH continued to struggle offensively, but Silver stripped Jordan Fuller — Holy Cross’s first lost fumble of the season — and the Wildcats pulled within 7-5 on Nick Mazzie’s 24-yard field goal.

Holy Cross eventually got into an offensive groove.

Oliver upped the lead to 14-5 with a 4-yard run on the Crusaders’ first possession of the second half, the drive starting at the UNH 33 following a fumbled snap. Then, Reynolds’s 51-yard interception return set up a seven-play, 19-yard drive, Sluka’s 5-yard pass to Jalen Coker extending the lead to 21-5 with 4:17 left in the third quarter. UNH pulled within 21-11 as Brosmer completed three passes to Kyle Lepkowski, including an 11-yarder to cap a seven-play, 75-yard drive. Lepkowski found himself open again but dropped a 2-point conversion pass.

Sluka made it 28-11 on a 3-yard run, capping a 75-yard drive that include nine rushing plays and a 35-yard Sluka-to-Ayir Asante completion. After a John Smith interception, Sluka scored on a 47-yard run with 6:17 left.

UNH concluded the scoring on a Brosmer 14-yard pass to Joey Corcoran.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.