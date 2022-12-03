Hull finishes off a John Gianibas-fueled run with a triumphant return to Division 8 Super Bowl

The Pirates capped a 13-0 season with the program’s third title, but first since beating Bishop Fenwick in 1996.

Three hundred and 67 days after the the Pirates were denied in the 2021 Division 8 Super Bowl by South Shore rival Randolph, Hull rode a 33-carry, 188-yard, three-touchdown performance from their grtitty senior back to a 27-6 win over KIPP Academy Saturday at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBOROUGH — John Gianibas knew what he wanted. So too did the other 13 seniors on the determined Hull football team.

“To come here back-to-back, we were here 367 days ago, we knew what we wanted,” said Gianibas. “We lost, we came back and we won. We beat Cohasset [on Thanksgiving], it was a big game for us. It just feels amazing.”

The 14 seniors started together as freshman and took Hull to new heights.

“They’re a very special group,” said Hull coach Mike O’Donnell. “COVID year [we were] 6-2, last year 9-4; this year 13-0. I think that writes it in stone right there. Probably one of the best groups ever to come out of Hull. That’s not overstating it. As a group, one of the best groups in Hull history.”

Leading the way up front was senior Aidan Murphy, a two-way force at center and linebacker (team-leading 152 tackles).

“Aidan Murphy, he’s a dog [6-foot-1, 240 pounds], you can’t ask anything better from him,” said Gianibas. “He does everything for us, he does offense, defense, anything you ask him. I just remember playing with him since I was 9 years old. It’s going to be emotional not playing with him anymore.”

On Saturday, Hull totaled 335 yards of offense — 311 on the ground in slick conditions. Gianibas, junior Nick Tiani (6 carries, 44 yards) and senior Austin Bongo (6 carries, 46 yards) were top gainers.

“It’s amazing. These are my brothers,” said Murphy. “We did everything we wanted. It feels great.”

KIPP Academy (8-5), in its sixth year as a varsity program, continues to impress.

Senior Juan Setalsingh was 17-of-38 passing for 222 yards, with a touchdown, and three interceptions. Senior Vic Mafo snared six catches for 97 yards, Chanel Gutierrez had six catches for 67 yards.

“The experience of being able to get here was a crazy journey,” said Setalsingh. “We started off the season kind of rough, but towards the middle and the end we started to pick it up and we really gained confidence. We were fighting through tough battles. Getting here was a different experience for sure.”

The Panthers rebounded from a 2-3 start with six consecutive wins to get to the championship game.

“We talked about our ultimate goal was to get to Gillette,” said coach Jim Rabbitt.

“To get here after six years of a program says something about the program. It really takes everybody. It’s the administration, it’s coaches, players, parents . . . it didn’t happen in one day. Everyone who was a part of it lifted us to get to this point. I hope we continue to do that and hopefully get back here again and hopefully one day finish the job.”

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story.

Lenny Rowe can be reached at lenny.rowe@globe.com.