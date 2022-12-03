Messi plays on, scores as Argentina ousts Australia to reach quarterfinals

At the final whistle, Argentina was just as grateful for the goalkeeper as the No. 10 with magic in his boots. Emi Martinez came up with a sprawling save in the last seconds of an increasingly anxious match to prevent the need for extra time and the potential of another shock in a World Cup that has been full of them.

Messi delivered again for his country, marking the 1,000th game of his era-defining career with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia in Al Rayyan and a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Lionel Messi was pushed into the middle of a joyous post-match huddle as Argentina’s players jumped up and down to celebrate reaching the World Cup quarterfinals, albeit not via the walkover most were expecting.

“We gave it everything,” Australia striker Jackson Irvine said through tears, “but it wasn’t enough.”

With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute, the seven-time world player of the year put Argentina ahead with his third goal at this year’s tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup — one more than Diego Maradona.

Messi sent a pass inside to the edge of the area and kept running, eventually receiving a lay-off from Nicolas Otamendi to take one touch and stroke his finish through the long legs of Australia defender Harry Souttar — the tallest outfield player at the World Cup.

When Julián Álvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal, it looked like Argentina was going to cruise to victory. But Australia mounted a stirring fightback in the final 20 minutes and scored a 77th-minute consolation goal when Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

Amid late pressure, there was a chance for Garang Kuol to send the game to extra time, but his shot was smothered by Martinez.

For Australia’s squad of unheralded players, it proved to be a match too far at a tournament in which the team has exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. Australia also lost in the last 16 in 2006, to eventual champion Italy.

Maybe it’s an omen for Argentina, which has fully recovered from its shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening group match and won three straight.

Conflicting reports on Pelé’s health

Brazilian soccer great Pelé is responding well to treatment for a respiratory infection and his health condition has not worsened over the latest 24 hours, the Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo said.

The 82-year-old Pelé has been at the hospital since Tuesday, with reports emerging from Brazil the FIFA co-Player of the Century has been moved to palliative care after he stopped responding to chemotherapy treatment for colon cancer.

“I’m strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received,” Pelé said in a statement posted on Instagram. “I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup, too.”

Get well messages have poured in from around the world for the three-time World Cup winner and the tournament’s all-time leading scorer. Kely Nascimento, Pelé's daughter, posted several pictures on Instagram from Brazil fans in Qatar wishing her father well with flags and banners. Buildings in the Middle Eastern nation also displayed messages in support of the former soccer great.

Brazil will face South Korea at the World Cup on Monday in the round of 16.

The Albert Einstein hospital said Friday that Pelé is getting antibiotics to treat an infection at the same time he undergoes chemotherapy against cancer. Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, had a colon tumor removed in September 2021. Neither his family nor the hospital has said whether the cancer had spread to other organs.

Neymar training again

Neymar was back training on Saturday, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal only two days before Brazil’s match against South Korea in the round of 16. He hadn’t been back to the team’s training center since he damaged ligaments in his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia.

“I feel good,” Neymar said in a post on Instagram. “I knew that I would now.”

The good news for the five-time champions came the same day left back Alex Telles and forward Gabriel Jesus were ruled out of the tournament because of right knee injuries sustained in the 1-0 loss to Cameroon on Friday.

Neymar had been looking well when he accompanied his teammates at Lusail Stadium. He walked without a limp and briefly played with the ball without any visible issues. He could be seen jogging across the field on his way to the locker room after the match was over.

Brazil team doctors didn’t immediately give an update on Neymar’s condition, or say if he would be available Monday.

Poland coach pans tournament expansion

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz isn’t a fan of the upcoming changes that will see 48 teams in the 2026 World Cup, with a different group format, even though it will give his country more chances to succeed at soccer’s biggest tournament. “I think sometimes this can spoil the show,” Michniewicz said through a translator, one day before his team faces defending World Cup champion France in the round of 16. “Sometimes less means more and the more teams there are, the easier it will be to go through. Will this be attractive for the fans?” In 2017, the FIFA Council decided on a format with 16 groups of three teams playing each other once. The top two finishers in the three-team standings will advance to a round of 32. (Officials have this year floated a late format change to 12 four-team groups.) “I would prefer to have fewer teams. It will be more difficult to qualify but it will be easier for the fans,” Michniewicz said. “We see that today there are a great many matches and if you want to see all of them it’s a huge problem” . . . Senegal coach Aliou Cisse was unable to attend a news conference a day before his team’s round of 16 game against England because of illness, but is planning to be on the sideline Sunday. Cisse, who has been ill and has a temperature, also missed team training on Friday.