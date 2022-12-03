Plenty for the US to learn from this World Cup, and to keep in mind for 2026

Beating the Oranje, who haven’t lost in their last 19 matches, was going to be a tall order for the youngest team the US has sent to the tournament in 32 years. What was important was that the Americans played without fear.

“We’re moving in the right direction for sure,” said captain Tyler Adams, whose inexperienced but irrepressible teammates pushed the Dutch hard for 96 minutes. “But we need to keep pushing because we’re not there yet, but we’re close.”

They were freshmen taking a graduate-level course in global soccer in which the only grades are pass/fail. And while the US men’s team may have failed in their World Cup bid on Saturday, going out to the Netherlands, 3-1, in the second round in Qatar, they received a priceless education during their fortnight in the desert.

Advertisement

The US has always performed creditably in the knockout rounds, going out, 1-0, to Brazil and Germany and in overtime to Ghana and Belgium. This time the Yanks were only a goal down heading into the final 10 minutes and even after Denzel Dumfries put them down by two again in the 81st minute they kept fighting.

The problem was that from the 10th minute onward, after Dutch forward Memphis Depay hammered home his side’s first shot, the Americans were fighting from behind.

They hadn’t had to do that in their three group matches against Wales, England and Iran. The US always was protecting a lead or preserving a draw.

That was an unusual position for the Americans in planetary play and they acquitted themselves admirably, advancing without allowing a goal from the run of play.

For a brief moment on Saturday it appeared that the US again would be playing from ahead. But Andries Noppert, the stork-sized (6 feet 8 inches) Dutch keeper, kicked out Christian Pulisic’s rocket in the third minute.

Advertisement

When Depay tallied seven minutes later it allowed the Dutch to dictate and forced the Americans to rework their calculus.

If they stayed on the attack, trying for the equalizer, they risked being burned on the counter and going down by two goals. If they withdrew, the Dutch could toy with them indefinitely.

That’s why the second tally in the 46th minute by defender Daley Blind, who hadn’t scored an international goal in eight years, was such a killer. It gave the Dutch complete freedom to go all out at minimal risk and go for the knockout blow or to sit back, clog the midfield with half a dozen orange jerseys, and let the clock tick away.

The US, to its enduring credit, kept coming and coming right up until the final whistle. Ask any country that ever has faced them and they’ll agree on one thing. The Americans will never quit.

Haji Wright had Dutch goalkeeper Andreis Noppert out of the net when he scored for the US in the 76th minute. JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

That’s how they made a match of it again in the 76th minute when Haji Wright scored on a back-to-the-goal flick of a Pulisic cross that went over Noppert’s head to the far upper corner.

The euphoria lasted for five minutes until Dumfries , wide open on the right side, buried a cross for 3-1. US coach Gregg Berhalter, who played for half a dozen years in the Netherlands, closed his eyes and put his hands on his head.

All three of the Dutch goals came because the Americans let a trailer run into their area unhindered or let a man slip his mark and knock home a cross. In this tournament, a momentary lapse gets punished immediately.

Advertisement

“When you play a team with so much quality like that and you give them three, four chances they’re going to put three, four away,” Adams observed.

Not that the Americans didn’t have their own chances. Tim Weah’s blast in the 43rd minute was blocked by Noppert. Tim Ream just missed from in close in the 49th, Weston McKennie put one over the bar in the 53rd, and Wright, all alone with the ball and the keeper off his line, couldn’t create an angle in the 75th.

Thus did the Americans learn an age-old Cup lesson. Finish or be finished. Ever since the US returned to the tournament after four decades in the darkness its understanding of what it takes to succeed has continued to evolve.

The 1990 team that went to Italy were innocents abroad. They’d learned the game by playing against other Americans.

“You have to go to another country and become one of their best players,” midfielder Tab Ramos said that summer. “We need 20 or 30 people like that playing overseas. That’s when we’ll make a difference in the World Cup.”

Christian Pulisic and coach Gregg Berhalter will take lessons learned from this World Cup into the future with the US national team. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

The Americans are getting there. Seventeen of the 26 players on the World Cup roster perform in Europe for top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund , AC Milan, and Juventus. They compete in cutthroat encounters in raucous stadia every week.

Advertisement

As nerve-wracking as all of their Cup outings may have been, this US team proved that it belonged among the best in the world and established a distinct personality.

“When people look at our team they see a clear identity,” said Berhalter. “They see guys that go out and fight for each other.”

After eight years off the stage the Americans did what they were supposed to do in Qatar. They advanced out of their group and gave the Dutch, the three-time finalists, a spirited challenge.

In 2026, the US will co-host along with Mexico and Canada, exempt from having to qualify, and the Adamses, Pulisics, Musahs, McKennies, Weahs, Dests, Reynas, and Aaronsons will be in their prime. Their freshman beanies will be tucked away in storage and they’ll be going for an advanced degree.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.