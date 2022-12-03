All heart, tight-knit Wakefield uses long drives to hold off potent Milton in Division 3 Super Bowl

“There was no margin for error,” said Wakefield coach John Rafferty, who was captain of the last undefeated Wakefield team in 1970.

Just 12 players saw the field for Wakefield (13-0) in a battle between previously unbeaten teams, but those key contributors never seemed to tire in a physical bout.

FOXBOROUGH — What the Wakefield football team lacked in size and numbers, the Warriors made up in heart, effort, and discipline all season, culminating with an impressive 34-28 win over top-seeded Milton in the Division 3 Super Bowl Saturday evening at Gillette Stadium.

“They’ve been fighting the odds since we started in late August. Nobody thought they’d be worth anything and they just kept on marching, stayed focused, and hung tough. I can’t describe how much of an effort that took.”

Facing a potent Milton offense, Wakefield took the air out of the ball early and used long drives to take a 13-7 lead into the break.

In the second half, senior quarterback Javin Willis (8-for-12 passing, 186 yards; 11 carries, 72 yards, 2 TDs) started to open things up with his arm, and his legs, breaking off a 9-yard touchdown run and a 22-yard run that set up Nathan Delgado’s second touchdown run.

“[Willis] is electric back there and he’s accurate with his passes,” said Milton coach Steve Dembowski. “He hit the two deep ones to the tight end [Ian Dixon] and to [Steven Woish], who’s a great player, too. We had coverage there. At the end of the day, their kids made a couple more plays than ours.”

With senior captain Jack Finnegan (24 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs; 3 receptions, 34 yards) battling through injury, Milton (11-1) responded with two scoring drives in the fourth quarter, and nearly recovered an onside kick in the final minutes, but the ball didn’t travel 10 yards.

“The season was way more than I ever dreamed in the beginning. Tonight we just missed some chances on either side of the ball,” said Dembowski. “It’s probably the plays we didn’t make that are the ones that are going to be the hardest to live with.”

For Wakefield’s tight-knit group of seniors, this championship means the world, especially to senior twins Nathan (18 carries, 54 yards, 2 TDs) and Christian Delgado (12 carries, 119 yards, TD; 3 receptions, 52 yards), who lost their father, Jonathan, five years ago.

“I do this for my dad,” said Christian. “Everything’s for him and this was the moment that I wanted.”

“They’re going to be my brothers for life,” Nathan added of his teammates. “We’ve been playing together forever and we came together and made history.”

Just five years after he took over at his alma mater, Rafferty led an underestimated group to the second Super Bowl title in school history, and first since 1999.

“So often in this playoff run our backs were against the wall,” said Rafferty. “We were the underdogs, traveling two hours through traffic, and we get there and we file off the bus and other teams go, ‘Jeez, that’s all they got?’ Yeah that’s all we got. That’s all we needed.”

Globe correspondent A.J. Traub contributed to this report.