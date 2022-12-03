St. John’s Prep shuts out mighty Springfield Central in a stunner to capture Division 1 Super Bowl

“We know what people were saying, and we understand it,” St. Pierre said about facing a powerhouse that averaged 52 points per game this season, had won 20 straight games against in-state competition, and clinched three straight state titles since 2018.

Yet after his team outlasted mighty Springfield Central, 13-0, in Saturday’s rain-soaked Division 1 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium, St. Pierre embraced defensive coordinator Chris Tolios for a few extra beats, indicating just how much this championship meant.

FOXBOROUGH — Brian St. Pierre has been part of three Super Bowl victories at St. John’s Prep, one as a player in 1997, and two as head coach (2018 and 2019).

“But we thought [Springfield] was in trouble, and they were. Because we’ve got a group that believes. Take nothing away from Springfield Central. That is a great football team, but this is the best Super Bowl victory we’ve had in my time.”

The Eagles defense was flying from the opening kickoff, with junior linebacker Marquese Avery forcing a punt on Springfield’s first possession and recovering a fumble (forced by senior Mikey Nabbout) later in the first quarter.

Prep (11-2) only came up with one score on four red-zone possessions in the first quarter, when senior Joenel Aguero took a screen pass into the end zone from 10 yards.

Aguero and fellow defensive backs Jesse Ofurie, Santi Quiceno, and Lucas Verrier held Springfield’s prolific passing attack without a completion in the first half to take a 7-0 lead into the break.

“They locked down,” Tolios said about the secondary. “We have some of the best athletes in the state back there. We’re lucky to have those guys.”

With Prep starting quarterback Deacon Robillard (finger) knocked out of the game, sophomore Carl Michael Monks relieved backup Aidan Driscoll to start the second half and led a 12-play, 46-yard scoring drive that Carson Browne (38 carries, 131 yards) finished with a physical 2-yard touchdown run.

“Honestly, the first play I was in there, I was in the middle of my count and I looked up and I’m like ‘Oh my God I’m in Gillette Stadium.’ But I had to refocus, re-center, and get the play going,” said Monks, whose father, Carmen, played on Prep’s first state championship team in 1982.

Springfield senior quarterback William Watson (10 carries, 51 yards) sparked the offense with his legs in the fourth quarter, but finished 6-for-19 passing for 49 yards in tough conditions, as Springfield converted 1 of 10 third downs.

“We just didn’t go out there and make enough plays,” said Watson, a Nebraska recruit. “I put that on me. too. I didn’t make enough plays.

“It’s been one hell of a journey. Stuff like this, you can only think of. We came [to Gillette], we conquered twice. I really wanted that third one, but it’s football.”

When Springfield Central had its best scoring chance, in the fourth quarter, Verrier and Quiceno came up with key pass breakups, then Browne and the St. John’s Prep offensive line salted away the game.

“Once we got up on them, with the conditions, we talk about it all the time, we’re just going to choke away the game, like a boa constrictor, once we get up,” said St. Pierre. “We work on it in practice. We put ourselves in those situations and our guys, when they’re in that moment, they thrive in it.”