Unbeaten, unbowed Catholic Memorial defeats King Philip for second straight Division 2 Super Bowl title

FOXBOROUGH — In 2021, Catholic Memorial ended a 43-year Super Bowl victory drought. On Saturday night, the Knights capped their second straight unbeaten season with a 27-7 victory over King Philip for the Division 2 championship at Gillette Stadium.

In his 22nd Bowl appearance (with Weston, Everett, and Catholic Memorial), coach John DiBiaso earned his 15th title, and second at CM as the Knights extended their state-best winning streak to 29 games.

KP (9-3) fell to CM for a second straight year after suffering a 42-18 loss when the nonconference foes met in last year’s state final.