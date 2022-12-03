Unbeaten, unbowed Catholic Memorial defeats King Philip for second straight Division 2 Super Bowl title

FOXBOROUGH — In 2021, Catholic Memorial ended a 43-year Super Bowl victory drought. On Saturday night, the Knights capped their second straight unbeaten season with a 27-7 victory over King Philip for the Division 2 championship at Gillette Stadium.
In his 22nd Bowl appearance (with Weston, Everett, and Catholic Memorial), coach John DiBiaso earned his 15th title, and second at CM as the Knights extended their state-best winning streak to 29 games.
KP (9-3) fell to CM for a second straight year after suffering a 42-18 loss when the nonconference foes met in last year’s state final.
Saturday’s championship served as a farewell to CM’s senior class while also offering a glimpse at the future of the program. Senior Carson Harwood rushed for a 5-yard touchdown and hauled in a 22-yard TD pass from senior quarterback JP Petrongolo, who was replaced by freshman Peter Bourque on the Knights’ third drive of the game.
Bourque made the most of the opportunity, tossing a 22-yard touchdown to Max Tucker that gave CM a 14-7 lead at halftime. The freshman helped the Knights pull away in the second half, connecting with senior Jaedn Skeete, a Boston College commit, for a 31-yard touchdown pass at the start of the fourth quarter.
KP junior quarterback Tommy McLeish ran for a 4-yard touchdown for the Warriors’ only score, in the first quarter.