Weather was a factor, but St. John’s Prep’s game plan was perfect against Springfield Central

University of Georgia-bound senior safety Joenel Aguero returned to St. John’s Prep after two years at national power IMG Academy. Aguero consistently made tackles near the line of scrimmage against the Central rushing attack and allowed little-to-no separation in the passing game.

Springfield Central, the defending D1 champion, came in averaging more than 50 points per game . But the Golden Eagles were shut out, 13-0.

FOXBOROUGH — St. John’s Prep used a near-perfect defensive game plan to keep an explosive Springfield Central team out of the end zone in Saturday’s Division 1 championship game at Gillette Stadium.

“We worked hard all week in practice” said Aguero. “We had better athletes.”

The game plan, in addition to a persistent rain, held the Golden Eagles and star quarterback William Watson in check. Committed to Nebraska, Watson completed only 6 of 19 passes for 49 yards.

When asked how the weather impacted the game, St. John’s Prep defensive coordinator Chris Tolios said “at that point [it’s] more about paying attention to the shorter routes, because getting it down the field was more difficult.

“But again, you’re afraid of [Watson] beating you with his legs, so it was more about trying to contain him at that point.”

Watson’s father, Bill, elevated to head coach when Valdamar Brower joined Don Brown’s staff at UMass in the offseason, would not let his team use the rain as an excuse.

“This was a Super Bowl game in New England, a New England championship in New England weather,” he said.

“When you get to this, you’ve got to be able to push people around up front and run the football. I thought they beat us up front. They were a little more physical than we were. We couldn’t sustain drives on the ground and we didn’t execute on third down in the pass game enough to sustain any drives. I thought that was the difference in the game.”