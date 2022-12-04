Keke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumors in Saturday Night Live monologue

The Georgia Senate runoff is coming up Tuesday, and a trio of Republican senators (James Austin Johnson, Mikey Day, Cecily Strong) met with candidate Herschel Walker (Kenan Thompson) in the show’s cold open to make sure no additional scandal risks his campaign.

On Dec. 3, “Saturday Night Live” featured veteran actress Keke Palmer, who starred in Jordan Peele’s “Nope” this year. R&B singer SZA, who released the much acclaimed “Ctrl” in 2017 and recently teased cover art for a new album , was the musical guest. Click the video embeds below to watch some of the highlights from Saturday night’s show.

Palmer, whose breakout role was in 2006’s “Akeelah and the Bee,” reflects on lessons learned growing up in show business in her monologue. Plus, the first-time host sets the record straight on pregnancy rumors.





An episode of the soapy Forceington’s Ridge takes a violent turn when two friends (Strong, Palmer) duke it out over extramarital behavior. The comedians’ kneepads are a nice touch.





Drake’s exes and shawtys have banded together to form a union to get their names out of the rapper’s mouth. Membership is open, and rather easy to obtain.





The first Hello Kitty store is opening in New York City, but training goes off the rails when the managers (Strong, Molly Kearney) let a fact about the cat out of the bag.





In a reboot of Thompson’s Nickelodeon series “Kenan & Kel,” an Emmy-seeking Palmer goes heavy on the dramatics.





The actress’s tummy also plays a starring role in the skit “Ultrasound,” in which Palmer surprises her doctor (Strong) with her test results (Bowen Yang, Sarah Sherman).





SZA performed “Shirt” and revealed the December launch date for her new album, “S.O.S.,” at the end of the song. She also performed “Blind.”