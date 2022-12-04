Keke Palmer confirms pregnancy in ‘Saturday Night Live’ monologue

Keke Palmer proved the online rumor mill correct when she opened up a floor-length suit jacket to reveal her baby bump during her host monologue on “Saturday Night Live.”

“It is bad when people on the Internet spread rumors about you, y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct,” the “Nope” actress said, before joking that the reason she kept her pregnancy under wraps was to secure a lucrative liquor sponsorship.

The actress’s ambitions were riffed on throughout the episode — from her “manifesting” a best actress Oscar nomination to pandering for an Emmy with drawn-out, depressing monologues in the “Kenan and Kel” reboot spoof “Kenan and Keke.” The original comedic children’s show ran from 1996-2000 and was a playful portrayal of two high school friends, played by Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. Mitchell reprised his role in the sketch, briefly reuniting with Kenan and his beloved orange soda before being tragically gunned down.