Boston police announce sudden death of K-9 Tyson

The highly skilled police dog served the department for five years

By Gia Orsino Globe Correspondent,Updated December 4, 2022, 26 minutes ago
K-9 Tyson assisted with priority arrests, recovered firearms and conducted sweeps, police said.Boston Police Department

Boston police are mourning the sudden death of K-9 Tyson, one of its most brave and loyal police dogs.

K-9 Tyson, who was six years old, served the department for five years, the department said in a statement Sunday night.

A highly skilled police dog, Tyson served a dual role, on patrol and helping to detect explosives, the statement said.

Tyson assisted with high priority arrests, detected firearms and conducted protective sweeps during his tenure on the force. He had “a direct impact on the safety of our great city,” police said.

“Our thoughts go out to his handler at this difficult time, “ police said, “as well as his wife and children, who had come to know Tyson as a protector and a member of their family.”

