Bridge dedicated in honor of Weymouth police officer shot to death in 2018

Sergeant Michael C. Chesna was struck in the head with a rock and shot multiple times with his own gun after responding to a report of an erratic driver on July 15, 2018. Chesna was 42 years old and a six-year veteran of the Weymouth Police Department.

A Weymouth police officer killed in the line of duty in 2018 was honored by Governor Charlie Baker and other state officials Saturday with a new bridge on Route 18 dedicated in his name.

Weymouth Police Officer Michael C. Chesna died Sunday, July 15, 2018, from wounds sustained when a suspect allegedly took the officer’s gun and fired following a vehicle crash and a foot chase.

The bridge, which is part of the $78 million Weymouth-Abington Route 18 Reconstruction and Widening Project, carries Route 18 over the MBTA Old Colony Railroad in Weymouth.

As steady showers of rain moved through the area Saturday, Baker, Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, and Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, gathered under a white tent to unveil a new sign and officially dedicate the Sergeant Michael C. Chesna First Responders Bridge.

“I’m thrilled by the turnout, despite the weather, to celebrate the life of Sergeant Michael Chesna and to recognize and understand that folks like him put themselves in harm’s way in a moment’s notice, and that’s exactly what happened to him,” Baker told reporters at the ceremony, according to an audio recording shared by his office.

Before joining Weymouth police, Chesna was a member of the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division, served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was awarded a Purple Heart.

“I hope [the bridge] serves as a memorial to everybody in this town about his service to our country and his service to the community,” Baker said.

On the morning of his death, Chesna responded to a report of a dangerous driver near South Shore Hospital and found a BMW sedan involved in a single-car crash at the intersection of Main Street and Columbian Street, authorities have said.

The alleged driver, Emanuel Lopes, fled the scene on foot, passing through backyards near the hospital and toward the Burton Terrace neighborhood. Chesna eventually found Lopes, who was 20 at the time, throwing rocks at a home near the intersection of Burton Terrace and Torrey Street.

A witness told investigators that Lopes allegedly attacked Chesna by throwing a large stone and striking him in the head. Chesna was knocked to the ground and dropped his service weapon, authorities said.

Lopes allegedly picked up the gun and fired multiple shots into Chesna’s chest and torso, authorities said.

Moments later, another Weymouth police officer arrived and allegedly saw Lopes holding a gun and standing over Chesna. The officer fired his weapon and struck Lopes in the leg before Lopes fled the area on foot, authorities said.

As he fled, Lopes allegedly fired three rounds into the sliding glass doors of a home on Torrey Street and fatally wounded Vera Adams, a 77-year-old widow who lived there, authorities said.

Lopes was indicted on murder charges in September 2018 in the deaths of Chesna and Adams. His final pre-trial conference is scheduled for Feb. 13 with a trial set to begin May 30, according to court records.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

