Car crashes into Wakefield yoga studio Sunday afternoon

“It is believed that the building is structurally sound,” the statement said. “The business was closed at the time of the incident and neighboring businesses were not affected by the crash.”

Around 12:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to Curve Wellness Studio, at 391 Lowell St., according to a statement by the Wakefield Police Department. A 2013 Cadillac XTS had crashed into the business, damaging its front window.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, declined transportation to the hospital and was evaluated by first responders at the scene, according to the statement. A spokesperson for Wakefield police said it is unclear whether the driver had any injuries and no one was in the studio at the time.

No other injuries were reported, the spokesperson said.

Preliminary investigation indicates the crash was accidental, according to the statement. The spokesperson said the driver is not facing charges at his time.

