Investigation into South Boston remains turns to autopsy

Earlier last week, the Boston Police Department announced the remains belonged to two male infants and two female infants . But on Friday, it was unclear whether the medical examiner had concluded the case involves live births.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner faces a daunting task in unraveling the mystery of the four sets of human remains discovered last month in a condominium building on East Broadway in South Boston, according to investigative experts, who said one challenge will be determining whether the case involves fetal deaths or live births of babies who later died as infants.

A police spokesman said the department used the term infant because the same language was used in a case file from the medical examiner’s office.

But a spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney’s office, which handles death investigations in Boston, said the police announcement wasn’t intended as a declaration that investigators believe four babies were born and later died during infancy.

“For now there are no conclusions that I’m aware of,” said Jim Borghesani, the spokesman. A spokeswoman for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, which oversees the medical examiner’s office, referred questions to the Suffolk DA’s office.

The results of autopsies, which seek to determine the cause and manner of death, are pending.

Forensic pathologists interviewed by the Globe described the process of what could be a lengthy investigation, during which the medical examiner will be confronted with the challenges of identifying the remains and determining the circumstances of their deaths.

“First question you’re trying to answer is: Is this a live born or stillborn,” said Dr. Jonathan Arden, a forensic pathologist and former government medical examiner who now operates a consultancy practice.

Physical characteristics may offer some clues, he said, and medical examiners will likely weigh the remains and take measurements to try to pinpoint a gestational age, which would indicate whether life was possible outside the womb. A gestational age of 20 weeks or less indicates the likelihood of a stillbirth, said Dr. Thomas A. Andrew, the former chief medical examiner in New Hampshire.

But an older gestational age isn’t definitive proof of a live birth, either, he said. Medical examiners would also look for signs of devastating birth defects.

“Even if it’s a viable age in terms of its gestational age, but has a birth defect that’s not compatible with life, that would imply the birth was stillborn,” Andrew said.

If the gestational age meets the threshold for viability and there are no indications of fatal birth defects, the medical examiner’s attention would turn to looking for evidence of a live birth. There may be witnesses who can answer that question, Arden said. But if no one comes forward with information, there are other avenues to pursue the question.

Contents in the stomach like colostrum, breast milk, or formula are unequivocal proof of life, Andrew said.

Medical examiners are also likely to use X-rays, microscopic examination, or physical exams to determine whether the lungs experienced respiration.

“Can you tell whether the lungs have air in them to indicate there was breathing? That’s usually the single biggest factor we use,” Arden said.

One controversial test entails removing the lungs and placing them in a bucket of water or other liquid, according to Arden and Andrew. Lungs that float can be an indication of a live birth, while lungs that don’t float may suggest a stillbirth.

But, Arden said, “It’s not really reliable.”

The condition of the remains will also factor into what the medical examiner learns from the autopsies, the experts said, and the circumstances of the case underscore the challenges.

Boston police were first summoned to the South Boston property on Nov. 17, for a report of a man who “possibly found a fetus in the freezer,” according to a police radio transmission recorded by Broadcastify.com. The Suffolk DA’s office later said authorities were investigating the “discovery of a possible fetus or infant in a freezer.”

On Nov. 18, officials said “additional remains” had been found but declined to provide further information. The residence has nine condominiums, but authorities have not specified the spot in the building where remains were found or who lived there.

Human remains exposed to freezing temperatures are prone to shrinking, tissue deterioration, and the loss of anatomical details and fluids, Arden said. The thawing process also has the potential to alter the anatomy, he said.

“It becomes very difficult to make any good assessments on those organs,” Arden said.

The freezing may also kill off any bacteria or viruses that may have been present, said Dr. Jane W. Turner, a forensic pathologist who works as a consultant in St. Louis, Mo.

Under the circumstances, there is the possibility that the medical examiner won’t be able to determine whether the remains are from fetal deaths or babies who died in infancy, according to Arden.

“You have to be intellectually honest and admit what you don’t know or can’t determine,” he said.

Even if the medical examiner determines the remains belong to infants who died shortly after their births, identifying their cause and manner of death may prove to be elusive. But, a place to start would be to look for obvious signs of trauma like stab wounds, ligatures marks, or fractures, Andrew said.

A toxicology report would detect the presence of alcohol, commonly-abused drugs, and some therapeutic medications, but that evidence would fall short of identifying a cause of death, he said.

If the remains are in an advanced state of decomposition, the mystery will be even harder to solve, Andrew said.

“You’re going to have certificates that say undetermined cause and undetermined manner, “ he said.

Then there’s the question of identifying the remains. If no one comes forward claiming to be the parents, the medical examiner would turn to genetic testing. That too carries limitations: If viable DNA samples can be extracted from the remains, what would they be compared to?

Law enforcement DNA databases are a place to start, Andrew said, but won’t yield results if the parents never had contact with police. That said, authorities could also approach relatives of possible parents and request they voluntarily submit DNA samples, he said.

Eventually, experts said, medical examiners will have to make a decision. If they determine there were live births, they will fill out a death certificate. And if the cause and manner of death are unknown, the certificates will reflect that finding.

If the remains cannot be identified, they said a government official would likely write something like, “unknown baby girl” and “unknown baby boy” in the spot on the document for the name.









Laura Crimaldi can be reached at laura.crimaldi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @lauracrimaldi.