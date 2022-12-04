Man charged for allegedly voting in Mass. and N.H. in 2016 election

A man who has residences in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been indicted for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
Richard Rosen, 83, is facing one felony count of wrongful voting related to the Nov. 8, 2016 election, Formella’s office said.
Rosen allegedly checked into his polling place in Belmont, Mass. on election day. He had previously cast an absentee ballot from an address in Holderness, N.H., prosecutors said in a statement.
Rosen was arrested Friday at the Holderness Police Department, said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office.
He is due to be arraigned on Dec. 21at Plymouth Circuit Court, Garrity said.
The charge of voting in more than one state is a Class B felony, punishable by up to three-and-a-half to seven years in prison and a fine of $2,000, the statement said. A person convicted could also lose the right to vote in New Hampshire, the statement said.
