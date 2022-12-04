fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man charged for allegedly voting in Mass. and N.H. in 2016 election

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 4, 2022, 10 minutes ago

A man who has residences in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been indicted for allegedly voting in each state during the 2016 presidential election, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Richard Rosen, 83, is facing one felony count of wrongful voting related to the Nov. 8, 2016 election, Formella’s office said.

Rosen allegedly checked into his polling place in Belmont, Mass. on election day. He had previously cast an absentee ballot from an address in Holderness, N.H., prosecutors said in a statement.

Rosen was arrested Friday at the Holderness Police Department, said Michael Garrity, a spokesman for the attorney general’s office.

Advertisement

He is due to be arraigned on Dec. 21at Plymouth Circuit Court, Garrity said.

The charge of voting in more than one state is a Class B felony, punishable by up to three-and-a-half to seven years in prison and a fine of $2,000, the statement said. A person convicted could also lose the right to vote in New Hampshire, the statement said.


Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video