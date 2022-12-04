Neighbors shaken after man found dead in home of man, woman charged with kidnapping

The death is being treated as suspicious, officials said.

Michael Burke and Samantha Perry, both 38, are expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court, officials said, after police found the body of the 37-year-old man in their home on Coburn Street.

LOWELL — The day after law enforcement officials charged a man and a woman with kidnapping in connection with the discovery of a man dead in their home, neighbors said they are shaken by the incident.

The investigation triggered a flurry of police activity on Friday at 190 Coburn St., according to neighbors.

“It used to be quiet around here,” said Tiara Him, 34, in an interview at his front door. “Now, I don’t feel safe at all.”

On Friday, Lowell police reported finding the body of a 37-year-old city resident inside a Coburn Street home, according to a statement released Saturday night by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner.

Officers went to the house in response to a request for a well-being check and subsequently executed a search warrant at the property, the statement said.

Investigators later charged Burke and Perry with kidnapping after finding evidence in the home that “suggested that the man had been restrained in the home at some point,” the statement said.

On Sunday, officials released no new information in the case.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the man’s death, before he will be publicly identified, officials said Saturday.

A spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

The father of Michael Burke said in a brief phone interview Sunday afternoon that his son was living with Perry.

James Burke said he was surprised to learn of the charges against Perry and his son.

“I don’t know anything. I heard he was arrested. I called the police station. They wouldn’t give me any information,” Burke said, before hanging up.

At the scene Sunday, a piece of police tape was still tied to a fence post in the front yard of 190 Coburn St.

No one answered the door at the house, which was owned by Samantha Perry and Marc Grondin, according to Lowell assessor records. A number listed for Perry and Grondin did not work Sunday.

Grace Normandie, 33, who lives in the neighborhood, said she didn’t know the residents of 190 Coburn St., and has learned about what happened from media reports.

She said police remained at the house overnight Friday and had cordoned it off with police tape.

Officers also went around the neighborhood to interview residents, she said.

Normandie said she has lived in Lowell her entire life and was not shocked to hear what had happened.

“It’s just constant, there’s always something really drastic, tragic going on,” she said. “It bothers me to say that, it really does. But it’s the honest truth.”

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.