Three Rhode Island men charged in theft of catalytic converters in Braintree

Court records show all three were arraigned in Quincy District Court. Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf, and they were released on personal recognizance. They are due back in court Jan. 24 for pre-trial conferences, the records show.

Alberto Rivera, 22, of Cranston, Kuron Mitchell, 23, and Richard Robinson, 32, both of Providence were charged with trespassing, larceny over $1,200, three counts of malicious damage to a motor vehicle and possession of a burglarious tool, Braintree police said in a statement Sunday.

Three Rhode Island men charged with allegedly stealing catalytic converters on Halloween in Braintree may also be linked to other recent catalytic converter thefts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, police said.

Police estimate over $12,000 in damages to the trucks where the converters were taken, the statement said.

Officers responded to an alarm call on Oct. 31 at 11:00 p.m. from a business on Wood Road and could not find anyone on the property, police said.

The alarm was set off again 30 minutes later, and the alarm company caught the men on camera in a fenced-in yard, the statement said. Police formed a perimeter and jumped over the fence while the suspects exited on the other side onto Chickatawbut Road into the nearby woods.

Six catalytic converters were found in a pile next to the fence, police said.

After one suspect left the woods, officers chased him as he went back into the woods and then found all three men hiding behind a thick brush, police said. Two men were taken into custody, and a Sawzall was found nearby as well. The third man tried to flee again, but he was taken into custody shortly after a struggle.

The incident remains under investigation.

Braintree police Chief Mark Dubois commended the officers on duty that night, and they were each nominated for a Police Award Certificate. Officers included: Sergeant Charles Bata, Officer Jennifer Zakowsky, Officer Christopher Horigan, Officer Sean Dias, Officer Patrick McLeod, Officer James Lindelof, Officer John Cole, Dispatcher Jason Dernier and Dispatcher Danielle George.

Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.