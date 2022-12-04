‘I want people to realize that violence against trans people . . . is real, and it’s an epidemic’

By the time a gunman killed five and injured nearly 20 last month at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs, Colo., at least 32 trans and gender nonconforming people had already become victims of fatal violence nationwide. Most of their deaths received little attention. As is often the case, the true number is likely higher because, in death, trans people are often misgendered by family members, law enforcement officials, and the media.

It shouldn’t have taken a mass shooting in Colorado for this nation to pay attention to violence against the LGBTQ community, especially trans people.

And as in years past, most of those killed were Black trans women.

More than 340 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year with at least one-third of them targeting trans people. Masked far-right groups have menaced drag queen story hours. Some hospitals are receiving bomb threats for offering gender-affirming health care. Such hate can lead to deadly violence.

As I have done in recent years, I’m devoting my remaining 2022 Sunday columns to remember those lost to anti-trans violence — not how they died but how they lived.

Amariey “Myara” Lei, 20, on Jan. 1 in Wilkinsburg, Pa.: Remembered as a “vibrant soul,” Lei lived to dance. She was a coach for the Lady Diamonds, a hip-hop and majorette dance team, who taught her young dancers not only their latest routines but also confidence and self-respect.

Duval Princess, 24, on Jan. 2, in Jacksonville, Fla.: A popular hairstylist, Princess was known as a “little firefly” with an “outgoing personality.” Meka Robinson, her mother, said, “I miss [Princess] calling me, telling me to come get my hair done, just calling me, telling me ‘Ma, good morning and I love you.’”

Matthew Angelo Spampinato, 21, on Feb. 9 in New Castle, Del.: A Starbucks barista, Spampinato was described by co-worker Samantha Strothmann as “always so selfless. He would always ask how everybody was doing even when he wasn’t having a good day himself.”

Naomie Skinner, 25, on Feb. 12 in Highland Park, Mich.: Though her life was short, Skinner made sure it was “fabulous,” said Shycuria Harris, her sister. A friend called Skinner “a very outstanding person.”

Cypress Ramos, 21, on Feb. 13 in Lubbock, Texas: Ramos was a well-known performer in her LGBTQ community. Camilla Urbina said Ramos was so supportive of her fellow performers that Urbina considered her “my number one fan.”

Paloma Vazquez, 29, on Feb. 26 in Houston: Only six months earlier, Vazquez had left Honduras because she feared being targeted as a trans woman. In Houston she became a member of Organización Latina de Trans en Texas and was excited about decorating her new apartment, said her friend Gia Pacheco.

Tatiana Labelle, 33, on March 18 in Chicago: Those closest to Labelle, who loved singers Patti Labelle and Mariah Carey, called her “Tee Tee.” In a television interview, Shameika Thomas said, “I loved my sister, whether she was transgender or not, and I would like for me and my family to have justice.”

Elise Malary, 31, on March 19, in Evanston, Ill.: In a Facebook photo, Malary wore a T-shirt with the words “You deserve more than survival.” An advocate for the trans community, Malary was a founding board member of the Chicago Therapy Collective, which focuses on reducing LGBTQ health disparities through advocacy, therapy, education, and the arts.

Kathryn “Katie” Newhouse, 19, on March 19 in Canton, Ga.: “She was like a little sister to me. She was a real sweetheart,” said Journey Jennings, Newhouse’s friend. “I want people to realize that violence against trans people and violence against [people living with autism] and violence against Asian Americans is real, and it’s an epidemic.”

Kenyatta “Kesha” Webster, 24, on March 26 in Jackson, Miss.: After graduating from high school, Webster worked in retail. More than 100 people attended a vigil and balloon release in her memory.

Miia Love Parker, 25, on April 1 in Chester, Pa.: It was hard to miss Parker when she walked into a room. Friends said she had an unmistakable presence and light that drew people to her. Parker loved the TV show “Pose,” shopping, and fashion.

Ariyanna Mitchell, 17, on April 2 in Hampton, Va: Family recalled that “there was never a dull moment” when Mitchell was around. Remembered as “truly unique, funny, and loved by everyone,” she was a student at East End Academy and a member of the Triple E (Electra Eagles Elite) Dance Academy.

Fern Feather, 29, on April 12 in Morristown, Vt.: Instead of using the well-worn phrase “kill two birds with one stone,“ Feather would say “plant two flowers with one seed.” She was so gentle and kind, friends said, Feather would avoid anything that hinted of violence.

Ray Muscat, 24, on May 8 in Independence Township, Mich.: Both customers and co-workers at the grocery store where Muscat worked recalled his bright smile and infectious personality. He loved anime and attending conventions with friends that celebrate Japanese animation and pop culture.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist.