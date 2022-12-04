Thanks for Misha’s story; ABA and other options

First, I want to address the underpinnings of B.F. Skinner and how his philosophies apply to modern ABA. While Skinner provides much of the fundamental language and philosophy that guides ABA, ours is now its own field with a greater emphasis on effectiveness of practice in service of clients. Within the field, there is a term for “strict behaviorists” who genuinely do not believe in, or see no utility in, private thoughts and desires and interpret only actions as meaningful, but these people are regarded as sort of fundamentalists. Most of us appreciate the value of a person’s internal life and incorporate those factors into our work.

I am writing regarding the article “ The mismeasure of Misha ” by John Summers (Ideas, Nov. 27). I found John and Misha’s story compelling and Summers’s arguments well-rendered. As a behavior analyst myself, I thought I’d write in to respond to some of his claims as a practitioner of Applied Behavior Analysis.

I don’t want to judge the work of my colleagues without being able to see that work first hand, but broadly speaking, the approach taken to Misha is not the one I’d have taken nor would many of my colleagues, particularly with regard to his self-stimulatory behavior. For a long time, behavior analysts were taught to target this sort of behavior (hand flapping, jumping up and down, twirling fingers, twisting hair, etc.) for reduction because it was not socially normative. Now, the field is shifting to a much healthier place of acknowledging that these behaviors serve a sensory need and are a form of healthy self-expression. I am sorry that Misha did not work with practitioners who took this latter view and who seem to have neglected the most important ethical concern we have in our field: the provision of effective services.

Overall, I believe the broad structures of ABA can be helpful, and even transformative, as long as one tailors treatment to the needs of each specific client and tailors everything to their strengths and interests while emphasizing only those things that will enable greater independence on their part. Summers may well disagree with that as well and understandably so; he has advocated for his child consistently and well and I admire that very much. ABA gets a lot of heat from the anti-vaxx, pro-snake oil crowd and it’s easy to turn one’s mind off to criticism, so seeing something as thoughtfully laid out as “The mismeasure of Misha” is very helpful to those of us committed to doing meaningful work in this field while doing no harm.

Jonathan Orlansky

Philadelphia

The writer is a behavior analyst and practitioner of Applied Behavior Analysis.





Finding middle ground

I would like to applaud the Globe for publishing John Summers’s thoughtful and incisive piece regarding his and his son’s experience utilizing ABA as a treatment for his son’s developmental disabilities related to autism. I appreciate that it may have been a difficult decision to publish this piece given that ABA is considered the definitive standard of care for autism-related disabilities. Indeed, colleagues of mine have expressed criticisms of the piece and concerns that it may influence treatment decisions.

I believe that well-conducted ABA can be helpful to some individuals with autism spectrum disorder. But even for those for whom ABA techniques and principles may be helpful, the improvement is sometimes limited to discrete domains of functioning and disability. I think it is crucial to give voice to varied experiences in the autism community. I have worked with many families who have had mixed experiences utilizing ABA methodologies and have reported similar experiences to those outlined by Summers. We must be open to the reality that many with autism, particularly those on the severe end of the spectrum, do not make significant developmental progress and that the methodologies themselves may be unhelpful to some. Considerations must also be given to the quality of ABA interventions, which vary greatly between providers and agencies. As the parent of a child with severe autism, I have seen the quality of ABA vary greatly among providers. The best providers, in my experience, embed ABA methodologies in a relational framework and are able to utilize ABA principles in an eclectic, fluid, patient-centered way. In my own experience and in my work with families, this does not happen across the board.

I hope that my fellow colleagues and providers in the autism community can give serious considerations to the experiences described by Summers and the points he raises in his piece. We can use the piece as an opportunity to reflect, improve, and try to define which domains of functioning and which patients may be most helped utilizing ABA methodologies. We may also be able to make inroads to improve the quality of ABA services delivered to members of the autism community.

Dr. Sylvia Fogel

Mass General Lurie Center for Autism





A ‘free pass’?

Many thanks for John Summers’s extraordinary essay about his long travails in seeking help for his autistic son, Misha. The burdens such parents face are beyond the imagination of the rest of us. That we have not yet found a way to make the lives of such children happy and fruitful is an indictment of our society’s priorities and lack of imagination. That parents should find frustration rather than help from the helping professions is too cruel — though probably inevitable when a treatment modality turns into an industry, with tens of millions of dollars at stake. But why does Massachusetts not more closely regulate this industry? Since when do proclaimed good intentions earn an industry a free pass?

George Scialabba

Cambridge





We must consider how we care for the vulnerable

I found the personal essay written by John Summers extremely compelling. Summers’s first-hand account of his experiences not only adds to the discussion surrounding ABA, but also serves as opportunity for all of us to pause and consider the larger question of how we, as a society, deal with the health care of the most vulnerable in our society.

Martin Callaghan

Quincy





Clinicians abroad regard the US with ‘bewilderment’

John Summers’s article, which reflected on his son’s experience of receiving behavioral therapy (often called ABA), was sobering reading. The article illustrates very clearly why so many international researchers and clinicians view this situation in the United States with a degree of bewilderment.

Behavioral therapies do have evidence to support the learning of autistic children. But there are many other therapies that also support learning, often with higher quality evidence and safety profiles. The mandating of insurance coverage for behavioral therapies to the exclusion of other therapies may mean good business for private equity firms that have developed a sudden passion for disability, but it represents a triumph of commerce over science. Families deserve access to the full range of evidence-based therapies — like most other countries comparable to the United States — rather than being shoehorned into an unsuitable therapy, which may lead to even worse outcomes as described in Summers’s article.

Andrew Whitehouse

The writer is a professor of autism research at the Telethon Kids Institute and at the University of Western Australia.





Families deserve more options

As a parent who said no when offered ABA, I read John Summers’s article with great interest.

Like Summers’s family, we were pushed toward ABA at the time of our son’s diagnosis, in part because ABA was the only publicly funded autism therapy available then. I quickly learned that ABA is not a mainstay in most countries outside of the United States and Canada, and yet autistic children there do learn life skills, go to school, and have a good quality of life. We decided against ABA and, luckily, were able to pay privately for services including speech therapy, floor time, and occupational therapy. It was an incredibly positive experience for all of us. I also joined other advocates meeting with our government to discuss expanding public funding options for services. Our province has now opened funding for speech-language pathologists, occupational therapists, and assistive communication devices among other services. I believe that will be the trend across North America as families demand choice. I also believe that as funding for other services increases, more families will choose them instead of ABA.

Anne Borden

Toronto