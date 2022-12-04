We need more representation of people with disabilities in the arts

I read “On television, disability is a tough sell” (Ideas, Nov. 27) which I felt was a well-meaning but highly selective critical look at one particular disability (autism spectrum) as portrayed by one television show (“As We See It”). Given the broad subject the writer addresses — disability and TV, along with the very specific subset of autism — I was surprised the author didn’t even briefly reference any other multi-season TV show at the top of any Internet search engine result for “autism TV shows” such as “Atypical,” “The Good Doctor,” or “Parenthood.”

Aside from this piece, and let alone TV, how about some more attention given to disability portrayal in TV, films, and other mediums? It seems the Globe is interested in a more inclusive perspective on humanity and people represented in the news — how about extending editorial or critical analysis of disability to that of the popular arts and individual artists?