After completing two 5-on-5 sessions, Robert Williams could be back on court with the Celtics soon

“He’s progressing really well,” Mazzulla said. “Pretty close to returning along with the timeline. It’s just a matter of getting him back conditioning-wise and making sure he’s comfortable and ready to go.”

Before the Celtics faced the Nets on Sunday coach Joe Mazzulla said Williams had completed another five-on-five session, and that he could be back on the court with the Celtics soon.

NEW YORK — When the Celtics’ morning shootaround was opened to reporters last Wednesday, center Robert Williams was seen taking part in a five-on-five scrimmage, his latest step as he works his way back following surgery on his left knee in September.

Williams, a second-team all-defense pick last season, tore the meniscus in his left knee last March. He returned midway through Boston’s opening-round playoff series against the Nets but appeared hobbled during most of Boston’s run to the Finals.

The Celtics were confident that an offseason of rest and rehabilitation would help Williams return to form. But some pain resurfaced as he ramped up his workouts in advance of training camp in September and he elected to have a maintenance surgery that was expected to sideline him for 8-12 weeks.

“Just making sure he’s in shape, making sure his conditioning is there, making sure he feels good,” Mazzulla said. “We just want to make sure he’s in the right place when he comes back, so he’s doing a great job and doing the best he can.”

Last season Williams averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game.

Hip contusion sends Marcus Smart to bench

Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed Sunday’s game against Brooklyn because of a hip contusion he suffered during Boston’s loss to the Heat on Friday night.

“He’s OK,” Mazzulla said. “He’s obviously a little banged up from the shot that he took to the hip. But grateful that he finished the game and we’ll do what we can to get him back ASAP.”

Smart was wincing throughout the second half of the loss after being injured during a fall. Mazzulla said he’s officially day-to-day.

Offense is shining but defense is polishing its schemes

Last season the Celtics roared to the Finals behind the strength of their top-ranked defense. This season they have vaulted to the top of the NBA standings using their top-ranked offense.

But Mazzulla said he continues to see progress on the other side of the ball. The Celtics entered Sunday allowing 112.2 points per 100 possessions, tied for 15th in the league. They rank 12th over their last 10 games.

“There isn’t a difference between this year and last year, with the exception of we don’t have Rob,” Mazzulla said. “So our guys continue to play hard on the defensive end and our schemes for the most part remain the same. We’re doing a good job of having active hands and ball pressure, which is helping our turnover margin. So I’m happy with where we’re at.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.