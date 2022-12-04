France and England will collide in the World Cup quarterfinals after cruising through the round of 16

After it was over, Mbappé almost seemed to be chuckling as Robert Lewandowski came over to congratulate him.

The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.

It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup.

Mbappé scored two goals Sunday and set up another for Olivier Giroud to give France a 3-1 victory over Poland and move the 2018 champions within three wins of defending their title. He already has a tournament-best five goals in Qatar as Les Bleus have reached the quarterfinals for a third straight World Cup.

Advertisement

“The only objective for me is to win the World Cup,” Mbappé said. “The only thing I dream is this. I came here to win this World Cup. I didn’t come here to win the Golden Ball or Golden Boot. If I win it of course I’m going to be happy but that’s not why I’m here. I’m here to win and I’m here to help the French national team.”

Lewandowski, a two-time FIFA player of the year, scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time for Poland.

France will play England on Saturday at Al Bayt Stadium for a spot in the semifinals.

Kane finally finds net

Like all great strikers, Harry Kane’s timing was perfect.

The England captain got off the mark, scoring his first goal at this year’s World Cup in a 3-0 victory over Senegal that set up a must-see match against France in the quarterfinals.

“I was waiting patiently to try to score and thankfully that was today,” said Kane, who was the leading scorer at the last World Cup. “I feel good and hopefully this can start a good run for me personally because I know that will help the team as well.”

Advertisement

Kane scored six goals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, each one helping England reach the semifinals. But it has been harder this time around, with the captain having to wait until first-half stoppage time against Senegal to finally get one.

When the moment came, he didn’t miss. Head down, he powered a shot past Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to put England ahead 2-0.

Brazil’s Neymar set to return Monday

Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and was expected to return to Brazil’s starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday.

A smiling Neymar trained with teammates Sunday in a practice session that was partially open to media. He appeared to no longer be bothered by the injury that kept him out of Brazil’s previous two matches. Coach Tite said earlier in the day that Neymar would play if all went well in the training session.

The Brazil forward missed two group matches after injuring his right ankle in the team’s opening win over Serbia. He was back training for the first time on Saturday.

Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the opening whistle instead of as a substitute if he’s healthy enough to play.

“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite said. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

Advertisement

Tite said left back Alex Sandro is out because of a hip injury, but right back Danilo will be available after recovering from a right ankle injury.

Wenger slams political protests

FIFA official Arsène Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying they lacked focus for their first games.

Wenger said teams who had a good opening game were mentally ready to focus on the competition and “not on political demonstration.” The former Arsenal manager did not specify which teams he was talking about while speaking during an analysis of group games at a FIFA-hosted media event as Chief of Global Football Development.

Denmark and Germany both under-performed in their first games. The Danes drew, 0-0, with Tunisia and the Germans lost to Japan, 2-1.

They were among seven European soccer federations at the World Cup who wanted their captains to wear an armband as part of a Dutch diversity and anti-discrimination campaign to expose the host nation’s poor human rights record.

However, Wenger overlooked the part FIFA played in the dispute by avoiding the issue before teams arrived at the World Cup. Then, seemingly under pressure from Qatari authorities, letting it spill into Nov. 21, hours before England and the Netherlands played and won their first games.

Hours before those games, FIFA forced a climbdown from the European federations by threatening to ensure England captain Harry Kane and Netherlands counterpart Virgil van Dijk would be shown a yellow card. They would have risked getting a second yellow and being sent off and suspended for the next game.