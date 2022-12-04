Fred McGriff elected to Baseball Hall of Fame

Fred McGriff, the lefthanded slugger who helped power the Braves to the 1995 World Series title, was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

McGriff, who finished his 19-year career with 493 home runs, played for Toronto, San Diego, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, the Chicago Cubs, and Los Angeles Dodgers. A five-time All-Star, he hit 27 homers and drove in 93 for the Braves the year they won it all.