Hingham boys’ hockey proves it’s ready to roll with encouraging preseason win over Xaverian

After a 3-2 preseason victory over Division 1 state runner-up Xaverian at the 13th annual Garrett Reagan Summit at the New England Sports Complex, the Harbormen are poised for another strong campaign.

The Harbormen never seem to struggle through a re-building period. They simply re-tool year after year, producing consistent, successful results.

“Just fortunate that there’s a good core always coming back,” said Hingham coach Tony Messina. “We keep a large roster so that if we have players that aren’t maybe key this year, they’ll be learning and able to step in next year. We have a lot of talent. We lost a lot last year, but we have a lot coming back and guys that have been waiting in the wings to get involved.”

Advertisement

Senior captains Bill Jacobus, Andrew ‘Ace’ Concannon, and Aidan Brazel form a high-octane, skilled, physical first line. Junior Jack Rakauskas and sophomore Alec Dzavik will step into prominent roles on the blue line alongside senior captain Chase McKenna.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Messina, a 1980 Hingham graduate who played four years at the University of Vermont, was a longtime assistant under Reagan, who coached the Harbormen to three state championships from 1982-2008. In his fifteenth season, Messina has led his alma mater to a Super 8 title (2010), a Division 1 championship (2005), and a Patriot Cup (2021).

“We dwell a lot on the history of the program, the guys that have come before them, and keeping up that standard,” said Messina, who led Hingham to a 24-1 record and the Division 1 quarterfinals last winter.

“They buy into it big time. Some of them have older brothers [who have gone through the program] and some of them, I’ve coached their dads. These guys know names that they’ve heard in the pas. They would have been pretty young for the Super 8 in 2010, but we won the state tournament in 2015 and a lot of them were at that game. It’s good, they want to be on the team when they get the chance. That creates a big pull.”

Advertisement

Xaverian's Taejun Tow (left) slides under Hingham's Travis Rugg. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Hungry Xaverian

Xaverian returns eight players who played significant minutes last season, led by senior captain Joe DiMartino and junior Jesse Peck. The Hawks got all the way to the TD Garden, but fell short in the state championship game.

“They don’t want to be satisfied, they play with a sense of urgency all the time, because you never know when it’s going to be the last time that you’re going to play,” said Xaverian coach David Spinale, now in his 25th year. “The seniors, especially, are really hungry to convey that to the younger guys.”

Rigorous offseason training hopes to breed results, as the Hawks once again face a daunting schedule. With a young team, Spinale is confident in the leadership of his upperclassmen.

“They’ve seen good leadership, so now they’re filling those roles because they’ve been taught a certain way and know how it goes,” said Spinale. “It’s great to see them mature and be great human beings, first and foremost, and also good athletes.”

L-S thriving under Carlin

When Matt Carlin took the Lincoln-Sudbury hockey job five years ago, the expectations were clear.

“Day one, when I got this job, they’re expecting to win right away, and the right way,” said Carlin.

Advertisement

The Warriors have not lost more than four games in a season under his tenure and have taken home three sportsmanship awards.

“Winning sportsmanship awards, with winning [games], I love to get both,” said Carlin.

With the majority of the Warriors’ roster returning, 6-foot-4-inch junior Matt Mahoney and senior Drew Oblak serve as defensive standouts. Senior captains Frank DeTraglia and Sean Cullen, a converted defenseman, will headline the offense, with freshman Rex Friedholm anticipated to make his presence felt.

“He’s very, very skilled and very coachable,” said Carlin. “He’s one of those kids where you watch him as a freshman and looks like things come a little bit easier to him than some other guys.”

Arlington Catholic's Libby Mozuch battles with a Waltham player during the Garrett Reagan Summit at the New England Sports Center Jim Davis/Globe Staff

St. John's Shrewsbury's Daniel Menyalkin (left) gets the best of an encounter with Arlington's Cam Desmond (right) along the boards. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Arlington's Drew Fecteau (front) and St. John's Shrewsbury's Andrew Brown collide near the glass. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.