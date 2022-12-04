Jaylen Brown leads Celtics over Nets

With the Celtics clinging to a 2-point lead with just over seven minutes left in the game, they came up with five steals over the next five minutes, helping them seal this low-energy 103-92 win to start this six-game road trip.

NEW YORK ― Before the Celtics faced the Nets on Sunday, coach Joe Mazzulla said he believed Boston’s defense was trending in the right direction. When the game began, his team provided further proof.

Jaylen Brown had 34 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Celtics and Jayson Tatum added 29 points and 11 rebounds, in addition to nine turnovers. Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed the game because of a thigh contusion.

The Celtics held the Nets to 40.5 percent shooting overall and 34.6 from the 3-point line. Kevin Durant scored 31 points to lead Brooklyn.

The Celtics wiped away an early 9-point deficit and led for most of the night before a Joe Harris layup pulled the Nets within 78-76 with 7:22 left. But an Al Horford 3-pointer was followed by a block and a pair of steals, all of which led to layups, and the Nets were never a threat again.

Observations from the game:

▪ With Smart out, Mazzulla opted to start big, with Grant Williams sliding into his spot rather than Brogdon. It was probably because he did not want to disturb Brogdon’s role leading the second unit, but it worked out, with Williams scoring Boston’s first seven 7 points to offset quiet starts elsewhere.

▪ The latest example of Mazzulla’s no-timeout approach working just fine: The Nets grabbed an 11-2 lead, and the Celtics coach let his team play on. A couple of minutes later, Boston had uncorked a 14-0 run, forcing the Nets to use a timeout. These sequences have become quite common.

▪ Brown has had an All-Star-caliber start to this season but he’s been a lukewarm long-range shooter. On Sunday he had his best burst of this season, when he started the game by drilling five 3-pointers in a row. He’s a streaky shooter from that range but was in-line and on-balance while squaring up Sunday. He cooled off after his hot start, however, going 2 for 10 with six 6 points in the second and third quarters combined after scoring 20 in the first.

▪ Coming off a frustrating 5-for-18 performance in Friday’s loss to the Nets, Tatum had a very slow start for Boston. He dribbled the ball off his leg twice, had no success when he got to the rim, and missed some open 3-pointers. He loves playing on big stages, too, but he deserves credit for not forcing the issue. He continued to find open teammates and patiently waited for the best time to strike, and he made four shots in a row near the end of the half, helping the Celtics take a 62-50 lead to the break.

▪ The Nets showed a tribute video for Celtics forward Blake Griffin during a first-quarter timeout. Griffin played a total of 82 games for Brooklyn over one and a half seasons.

▪ Sam Hauser continues to hold his own on defense despite opponents clearly perceiving him as a weak link. He had a nice chase-down block in the second quarter, and moments later held his ground while on an island against Durant. The Celtics had five first-half blocks.

▪ The Celtics’ offense was stagnant in the third quarter, as they settled for too many isolation situations that led to forced attempts near the end of the shot-clock. They scored just 13 points in the period, but the Nets didn’t really do much with the drought, as they sliced just six 6 points off Boston’s lead.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.