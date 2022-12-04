Jimmy Garoppolo done for season after breaking foot, but 49ers defense stays dominant against Miami

Jimmie Ward and Deommodore Lenoir intercepted Tua Tagovailoa in the third quarter to lead to two field goals.

The 49ers (8-4) allowed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Trent Sherfield on the opening play from scrimmage but little else until the fourth quarter against a high-powered attack for Miami (8-4), which had scored at least 30 points in four straight games.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Rookie Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after Jimmy Garoppolo broke his foot — an injury that will require surgery and end his season — and the San Francisco 49ers used another dominant defensive performance to beat the Miami Dolphins, 33-17, Sunday for their fifth straight win.

The 49ers had their four-game, second-half shutout streak snapped when Tagovailoa threw a 45-yard TD pass to Tyreek Hill in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, but held on from there. They capped the performance with a strip-sack from Nick Bosa that Dre Greenlaw returned for a 23-yard score.

The Dolphins had their five-game winning streak snapped in coach Mike McDaniel's first game against the 49ers after spending the past five years as an assistant in San Francisco.

Purdy, dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” as the last pick of this year’s NFL draft, proved to be quite important to the 49ers when Garoppolo suffered another season-ending injury.

Jaelan Phillips (15) and Jerome Baker (55) sacked Garoppolo for a 10-yard loss less than five minutes into Sunday's game, the quarterback's final play of the afternoon. Ezra Shaw/Getty

Garoppolo got up slowly after being sacked by Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips on the final play of San Francisco’s opening drive. He went into the injury tent before being taken by cart to the locker room.

The NFC West-leading Niners ruled him out for at least the rest of the game, and coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Garoppolo’s foot was broken after the game.

“He’ll be out, he’ll need surgery,” Shanahan said. “Broke a few things in there.”

San Francisco already lost starter Trey Lance to a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. The only other QB under contract is Jacob Eason, who is on the practice squad.

Purdy capped his first drive of the game by throwing a 3-yard TD pass to Harvard product Kyle Juszczyk to give San Francisco a 10-7 lead.

He then led a well-executed two-minute drive at the end of the half, completing six passes for 75 yards with a 3-yard TD to Christian McCaffrey with 4 seconds left in the half to make it 17-10.

Purdy finished 25 for 37 for 210 yards, two TDs and one interception.

The Dolphins wasted little time showing off their speed when Tagovailoa connected on the long touchdown to Sherfield on the first play from scrimmage.

It marked the first time a team scored on the first play after the opening kick since the Niners did it in Week 2 of the 2020 season against the Jets with an 80-yard run by Raheem Mostert.

The touchdown ended a scoreless streak of more than 94 minutes for the 49ers, who hadn’t allowed a point since the second quarter against Arizona two weeks ago.