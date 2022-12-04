Kyrie Irving considers him a ‘brother’ now but Jaylen Brown understands relationship differently

In the midst of another tumultuous season, Irving did speak with the media after Sunday’s 103-92 loss to the Celtics, offering short responses about the Boston rivalry. But he did open up about his relationship with Jaylen Brown, one of his biggest defenders during a suspension and controversy sparked by posting a movie with antisemitic tropes on his Twitter page.

NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving was frustrated at times Sunday, complaining about calls, picking up a technical foul, and looking unengaged in stretches. The Brooklyn Nets need Irving to be their second-best player. They need him to be efficient and consistent. Since returning from his eight-game suspension, Irving has been steady but not spectacular.

“He’s a brother of mine,” Irving said. “I’m grateful to have a relationship off the court. True warriors when we go against each other. When I was in Boston, we didn’t really get a chance to get to know each other on a deeper level. So again, I’m just grateful that we’ve been able to build on top of a great foundation of relying on how we live our lives and how we treat people, so he’s a brother of mine.”

Irving and Brown were not friends while together in Boston. The issues inconspicuously began during Irving’s first few weeks with the Celtics in 2017. In the locker room following a preseason game, Brown placed a plate of food on Irving’s chair. Irving returned to his locker and admonished Brown for invading his space. It was the beginning of a rocky relationship during his two years with the Celtics.

While Irving called Brown a “brother,” Brown was hesitant to describe their relationship as brotherly. He uncomfortably smiled as if he had stories to tell about his time playing with Irving, but he admitted their friendship has developed since Irving’s departure in 2019.

Irving had a rocky relationship with Brown at the start of their time together in Boston, but that changed. Jessie Alcheh/Associated Press

“It’s been a lot of growth and interesting to follow,” Brown said. “Being a teammate of Kyrie, we got into it a lot. We didn’t see eye to eye a majority of the time he was here. And since then it seems like our relationship [has improved]. We’ve been able to have conversations. We’ve been able to talk to each other. We’ve been able to understand where he’s coming from.”

Brown has been heavily criticized for his support of Irving, even having to retract a tweet supporting dozens of Black Hebrew Israelites who gathered in front of Barclays Center on Nov. 20 when Irving returned from his suspension. He has accepted the criticism, focused on basketball — he led Boston with 34 points Sunday — and remains an ally.

“I’ve been trying to be a person that can help in some of the things that he sees and be able to advocate,” Brown said. “I think they announced that the population just reached eight billion, right? And there’s less than [5,000] players that have ever played in the NBA and that’s a small percentage. So I look at us all as a brotherhood. I look at us all as being on the same team even though we’re out there competing against each other. I’m open to any guys calling me and building off of a relationship and not only push our league forward but push our [players’] union forward and protect each other.”

Irving and Brown did not speak before Sunday’s game.

Brown puts up a first-half jumper Sunday night in Brooklyn. Jessie Alcheh/Associated Press

“I think we were both focused on trying to bring our team to a win,” Brown said. “I gave him a handshake; I gave him a hug before the game. That was enough for me. It was great seeing him back on the floor. Obviously there was a lot of tension and conversation around his return before the stipulations and things came out, it was an indefinite suspension when he was going to be able to return.

“For me, using my platform, being part of the union, being able to fight and advocate for him to be back on the floor, it was a joy to see him out there. It’s a long season; I’ll see him down the line.”

And what we learned Sunday on the floor is the Celtics are better than the Nets, with more weapons and more depth. That’s not to say Brooklyn may not be a threat in April, but they aren’t right now.

The supposedly new-and-improved Nets were missing Ben Simmons in the first matchup with Boston since last season’s playoff drubbing, but they did feature Kevin Durant and Irving.

What we learned about the Nets is they rely too heavily on Durant, who was considerably better than last May when the Celtics’ trapping defense turned him into a confused player. He led Brooklyn with 31 points but in 40 laborious minutes

Durant is 34 and has sustained major injuries to his knee in Achilles in recent years. While he remains an elite scorer, an automatic 2 points from the midrange and a threat from beyond the arc, he can’t carry the Nets alone.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla threw in a wrinkle in the fourth quarter by double-teaming Durant, forcing him into four turnovers in seven minutes and just three shot attempts. The Celtics used defense to win Sunday, holding Irving to 7-for-21 shooting and just 18 points.

Durant, who asked for a trade in the offseason and has been critical of the Nets’ lack of talent after the starting five, lauded the Celtics for their depth. He has definitely noticed their offseason improvement.

“You’ve got such a deep team, a team that’s been together, good continuity, it’s next man up for them,” Durant said. “Robert Williams hasn’t been there all year and they’re 19-5. Marcus Smart is in and out of the lineup and they’ve still got Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon they can bring in, two guys that can pretty much do the same things [Smart] does. They’ve got a deep team.”

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.