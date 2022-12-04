No thanks to returning Deshaun Watson, Cleveland beats league-worst Houston

Plenty of fans attended the game wearing Watson’s No. 4 jersey from both the Texans (1-10-1) and the Browns, but there were also detractors, with loud boos raining down on him every time he touched the ball.

In the same stadium where he played his previous game, a rusty Watson threw for 131 yards with an interception in his debut for the Browns (5-7) against his former team in his return after serving an 11-game NFL suspension for sexual misconduct allegations.

Deshaun Watson struggled in a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days, but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were plenty enough to give the Cleveland Browns a 27-14 win over the lowly Texans in Houston on Sunday.

The Browns trailed, 5-0, early but a 76-yard punt return by Peoples-Jones put them on top in the second quarter, and Denzel Ward’s 4-yard fumble return for a score pushed the lead to 14-5 early in the third.

Cleveland didn’t score on offense until a 43-yard field goal made it 17-8 with about 10 minutes remaining. The Browns added a second defensive score when Tony Fields intercepted Kyle Allen and returned it 16 yards on the next play. They became the 11th team since the merger to have three or more touchdowns combined on defense and special teams without a TD on offense, and the first since the Eagles did it in 2014.

Allen had a terrible day in his second start since Davis Mills was benched. He threw for 201 yards with a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and two interceptions, the second of which was returned for a score, as Houston’s skid stretched to seven games.

It was Watson’s first start since Jan. 3, 2021, when he threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns for Houston in a 41-38 loss to Tennessee. Soon after that, he became unhappy with the direction of the team and requested a trade. Then, two dozen women accused him of sexual harassment or assault during massage therapy sessions.

He remained on Houston’s roster last year, but sat out all season before being traded to the Browns in March.

Watson agreed to the lengthy suspension, a $5 million fine, and had to undergo professional counseling and therapy after an independent arbitrator ruled that he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson was 12 of 22 and finished with a 53.4 QB rating, which was the lowest of a career where he took the Texans to the playoffs in two of the four seasons he played for them.

Nick Chubb had 80 yards rushing for the Browns and Kareem Hunt added 56.

Eagles 35, Titans 10 — Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score, and A.J. Brown caught two touchdown passes against his former team to lead Philadelphia (11-1) over Tennessee (7-5). Hurts, the speedy, sure-armed QB, set a career high with 29 total touchdowns and had his third career game with four total TDs. His first half alone featured 268 yards passing and two touchdowns plus the 2-yard rushing score. The Eagles’ defense was first-rate, too, bottling up Derrick Henry — who had 11 carries for 30 yards — and limiting Ryan Tannehill to 141 yards passing and a touchdown. After a field goal got Tennessee within 14-10 late in the second quarter, the Titans punted on five straight possessions before turning it over on downs.

Giants 20, Commanders 20 (ot) — Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving host New York (7-4-1) and Washington (7-5-1) tied in a deadlock between teams which held the final two NFC postseason spots as of the final whistle. Taylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes for Washington, to Terry McLaurin (8 catches, 105 yards) and Jahan Dotson, and hit a crucial fourth-down pass on a tying 90-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Jones threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins, and Saquon Barkley scored on a 13-yard run, but its seven full drives after Barkley’s TD ended in six punts and the Gano miss.

Lions 40, Jaguars 14 — Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown to help Detroit (5-7) score on all eight of its possessions prior to a pair of game-ending kneeldowns, a stellar offensive showing to rout visiting Jacksonville (4-8). The Jaguars had a scare on the last play of the second quarter when quarterback Trevor Lawrence was sacked and grabbed his left knee; he returned, but was taken out in the fourth quarter with the result decided. Detroit’s Jared Goff had one of his best games of the season by completing 31 of 41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown had the scores among 11 receptions for 114 yards, while Williams and D’Andre Swift combined for 97 yards rushing and two scores for the Lions.

Packers 28, Bears 19 — Aaron Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay (5-8) made enough plays down the stretch for their eighth straight win over host Chicago (3-10). AJ Dillon ran for a 21-yard touchdown in the opening minute of the fourth and Mason Crosby kicked a 32-yard field goal to give Green Bay a 20-19 lead with just under five minutes left. The Bears’ final two drives ended with picks: They drove to the Packers 33 before Alexander stepped in front of Equanimeous St. Brown, and Fields (who ran for a 56-yard touchdown in the second quarter after sitting out last week’s loss) was intercepted at the Green Bay 5 by Keisean Nixon.

Ravens 10, Broncos 9 — Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and host Baltimore (8-4) overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to edge Denver (3-9). Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee, and the Broncos mostly shut down Baltimore after that. But on their final possession, the Ravens drove 16 plays, aided by unnecessary roughness and pass interference penalties. Huntley converted on fourth-and-2 from the Denver 18 with a short run, then Kenyan Drake caught a 13-yard pass before the winning run. Russell Wilson led the Broncos back into Baltimore territory, but Brandon McManus came up short on a 63-yard field goal as time expired. Denver has lost four straight, scoring only 45 points in that span.

Steelers 19, Falcons 16 — Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals, and Pittsburgh (5-7) made it two wins in a row for the first time this season, holding off host Atlanta (5-8), which squandered an opportunity near the goal line for the second week in a row. The Falcons had first-and goal from the Steelers 10 midway through the fourth, but a clear holding penalty on Parker Hesse wiped out Cordarrelle Patterson’s apparent TD run around left end. The Falcons wound up settling for Younghoe Koo’s third field goal of the day, and the Steelers ran off all but the final 42 seconds. Pickett’s touchdown pass to Heyward came midway through the second quarter, set up by a 57-yard completion to Brooks School grad Pat Freiermiuth.